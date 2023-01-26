WARSAW – On a night when both teams struggled to put the ball in the bottom of the basket, East Duplin found its groove – twice in fact – to beat James Kenan and sweep the regular-season series between the two Duplin County schools.
The Panthers (5-7) won their fourth ECC game in five tries by playing superbly during two fourth-quarter rolls that took a combined five minute off the clock during a 53-44 win in Harmon Gymnasium.
The first spree was an 8-2 run that overcame a 33-32 Tiger lead in 2:40. The second was a 7-0 stretch that erased 2:20 and left the Panthers with a 50-38 lead with two minutes left to finish off the job.
The later blitz ended with Nizaya Hall canning a 3-point shot.
Credit the Tigers for playing hard as 6-foot-5 Mason Brown, and freshman Zamarion Smith dropped consecutive 3-pointers, the second of which came with a minute to play to make it 50-44.
But with the momentum, the Panthers spread the floor and played a cat-and-mouse game that chewed up half of the clock before resulting in a wide-open hoop for Brecken Bowles, ED’s top scorer a season ago.
Runnin’ and gunnin’
with the Halls
On this night it was all about the Hall seniors, who combined for 30 points. Nizaya Hall pumped in 14 and Daunte Hall 14.
Both played solid throughout and superbly during the two key stretches where the Panthers took control.
Daunte Hall, a football all-state free safety, started the first run by driving to the rim from the middle of the floor to give ED a lead it would never relinquish in a game that was close up until that point.
Jamaury Coe, the Tigers’ top scorer, followed with the lone JK hoop during the run, but D.Hall nailed a jump shot in the next possession and Teyshawn Johnson followed with a Panther-inspiring reverse layup to give ED a 40-35 lead.
JK’s Stephone Stanley then drained his second 3-pointer, but D. Hall matched his feat with a trifecta at the other end that started the second big Panther wave, which took the Tigers down.
East Duplin big man, 6-5 Jesse Clinesmith, got an inside score that gave the visitors their largest lead at 45-38, but there was much more in the works.
Clinesmith, a first-team all-county football star as a two-way end, scored six points, as did Bowles, who was also a first-team star at strong safety.
Daunte Hall connected for a pair of free throws and then Nizaya Hall, East Duplin’s MVP during its state finals win over Reidsville, drilled a 3-pointer.
And that was all she wrote for this year’s rivalry, which had been mostly dominated by the Tigers in the recent past.
Three fun quarters saw both teams shoot poorly, but many times because shots were contested, and even though some of the play was ragged it was entertaining in front of a good crowd that represented both schools.
JK’s Aiden Venecia got the first hoop and a minute later Daunte Hall picked up his second personal foul. The lead changed hands four times in the quarter, the final time when Mason Marsburn hit a jumper from just behind the free-throw line.
The Tigers grabbed the gauntlet on a Stanley bomb and led 15-14 when Bowles picked up his third foul.
But ED’s Avery Gaby, Duplin’s Elite Mr. Football, turned an offensive rebound into two points. Then D. Hall drilled a 3-pointer, and he and Marshburn and had jumpers in the first 43 seconds of the second period as ED led 23-17 at halftime.
But it was far from over for the fans of James Kenan (6-11, 1-6 ECC) play, which had given East Duplin a fight on Jan. 6 before falling 57-50 in Beulaville.
The Tigers rallied as Clinesmith, Brown and Darius Howard hit shots. and Smith and Tyquise Wilson added 3-point rockets as JK took that 33-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Hoops Notebook
ED broke a three-game skid that included a loss to Richlands, Swansboro and Wallace-Rose Hill, the latter in a game very similar to its encounter with JK.
Nizaya Hall had 14 and Bowles 10 during Monday’s 63-54 setback to the Pirates (12-3).
The Panthers’ final Duplin County encounter is Feb. 7 against Wallace-Rose Hill, as the Bulldogs will go for a sweep of the series after winning 66-59 on Jan. 13 in Teachey.
JK lost its fifth straight game and with five remaining ECC games could easily play the role of spoiler. But the Tigers will be on the road four times before their Feb. 9 regular season finale in Teachey against WRH.
