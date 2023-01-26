WARSAW – On a night when both teams struggled to put the ball in the bottom of the basket, East Duplin found its groove – twice in fact – to beat James Kenan and sweep the regular-season series between the two Duplin County schools.

The Panthers (5-7) won their fourth ECC game in five tries by playing superbly during two fourth-quarter rolls that took a combined five minute off the clock during a 53-44 win in Harmon Gymnasium.

