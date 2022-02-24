JACKSONVILLE – Last week’s game between James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill had different meanings for the two teams.
The Tigers badly needed a win in the first round of the East Central 2A Conference Tournament for state playoff positioning.
The Bulldogs, who are not in the postseason, wanted to throw shade at their rival, just as they did against them a week earlier with a 43-33 win on Senior Night in Wallace.
James Kenan kept Iliyah Pearsall and Emonie Bethea is check this time and nearly reversed the scoreboard for a 43-28 win at Southwest Onlsow High School.
The Tigers (9-12), No. 3 ECC seed, fell to No. 2 Southwest Onslow (22-2) two nights later in the semifinals. No. 1 North Lenoir (21-4) beat SWO 44-38 in the final on Friday for the top seed from the conference in the state playoffs.
“I was happy to get a couple of our players back this week, although we are still missing Mouton and hoping to possibly get her back for the playoffs,” Kenan coach Kenny Williams said about the first-round win. “This was a game we needed to stay in the playoff seeding spot we were looking for and even though we still didn’t play as well as I’d hoped, it was more than enough.
“I was glad to have the 36-14 cushion after three and we played the JV girls the whole fourth. They did well and gained some valuable experience for the future.”
The depth of the Tigers showed as they wore down the Bulldogs, who had no answers for much of anything Kenan did most of the evening.
“After experimenting with some things with the new JV call-ups against them on their Senior Night, we went with our usual game plan,” said Williams, whose team is seeded No. 23 in the East Region and was to travel to Durham on Tuesday to face the North Carolina School of Science and Math (14-9), the No. 10 seed out of a 1A/2A split conference. That league includes Falls Lake (24-1), East Wake Academy (10-9) and three schools with sub-.500 records.
“I do feel like we can match up OK with them, especially if we can get back to form from the nagging injuries we’ve been resting and nursing the last couple weeks,” Williams said.
Included on that list is Nora Williams, TaLaizia Newkirk and Railei Mouton, the first two of which had solid games against WRH.
Off to the races
Bethea scored the game’s first three points but wound up with just nine by the end of the night to pace WRH, which would not have a highlight per se the rest of the first quarter as JK rolled off the next 10 points.
Emma Avent started it with a 3-pointer. Williams followed with a free throw, steal and layup.
WRH showed signs of life with a driving score and free throw by Bethea and hoops by Sabrina Batts and Maia Williams.
But an Avent bomb made it 12-9 and started a 9-2 run as Newkirk, Tytiana Wilson and Latonia Mason added scores.
The Tigers led 21-10 at halftime and stretched it to 34-14 when Williams hit a jumper.
While Kenan scored just seven points in the fourth, it had more than enough to withstand any push by WRH (4-14), which won three of its final four games of the season.
The Bulldogs nearly reached their total output for three quarters in the fourth.
The Tiger starters left for good with 2:28 to play.
Avent scored 12, Williams eight and Wilson six. Pearsall was limited to five.
SWO, which is a nightmare opponent at No. 14 in the state playoffs, beat Kenan for the third time, 60-27, in the ECC semifinals as Armandi Reid nearly outscored them by herself with 26 markers. The Stallions lit up the scoreboard with seven 3-pointers.
“It was another tough outing against a really good team,” Williams said. “Basketball is a game of matchups and we just don’t match up well with them. We did have a game plan that we thought would’ve helped, but didn’t do a good job of executing it.”
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com