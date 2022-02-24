ROSEBORO – The North Duplin basketball team had its best season in more than 15 years.
Yet three heartbreaking games kept the Rebels out of the state tournament.
The last teardrop was shed last week with a 53-49 loss to Hobbton in the first round of the Carolina 1A Conference Tournament.
The reason for frustration lies in the fact that North Duplin handily beat the Wildcats twice this season – 41-33 on Jan. 25 in Newton Grove and 45-32 on Dec. 9.
Another sting comes because Jeff Byrd, the Rebels’ first-year coach, was the Wildcats’ top man for more than a decade. He also coached three seasons at James Kenan, twice being named Duplin’s Elite Coach of the Year.
The other two heartbreaks came against Lakewood as the Rebels lost two games via last-second shots.
The three losses kept ND out of the postseason.
Both schools struggled to score in the final eight minutes after ND led 43-40 entering the fourth quarter.
Dujuan Armwood and Billy McCoy each hit a free throw as the lone points during a 6-2 stretch for Hobbton.
Donavan Armwood’s steal and layup gave ND a 49-48 lead, after his two charity tosses had trimmed the deficit to one point.
The Wildcats’ Ashawd Wynn hit a jump shot with 35 seconds to play and added a pair of free throws to seal a back-and-forth contest.
No. 4 ND beat Union (79-57) for the third time this season in the opening round.
No. 2 Hobbton (11-2) fell to No. 3 Rosewood 46-36 in the semifinals. The Eagles were beaten 60-42 by No. 1 Neuse Charter in the final. Neuse Charter and Rosewood are the lone CC schools in the NCHSAA’s 1A playoff field.
North Duplin had many chances to reverse the momentum and go on an extended roll against the Wildcats.
Things started well for the Rebels, who led 12-7 after one quarter, as Eli Morrisey, Cole Beavers and Donavan Armwood led the way.
Hobbton scored the first six points of the second quarter to lead 13-12.
ND center Levi George had a dunk on the break and then an inside hoop, and after that the lead exchanged hands four times before halftime.
There were two lead changes in the third before Eli Morrisey’s conventional 3-point play started even wilder exchanges.
Donavan Armwood, a freshman who led ND with 16 points, had a couple of key hoops in the third, and reserve McCoy had consecutive hoops to give the Rebels the 43-40 lead.
Hoops Notebook
- Here’s a big chip for Byrd to play next winter: ND has no seniors and returns a ton of experience.
- The Rebels got plenty of open looks against Union, many from close range, and hit just 31 percent from the field.
- The lead changed hands 11 times during the game.
- ND won four of its last five games to finish 10-14 overall and 5-5 in CC play. The Rebels’ previous best season since 2005 was in 2017 when they were 7-12. ND was winless in 2020 (0-13) and went 23-93 from 2015 to 2020.
- Sophomore Dujuan Armwood’s 21 points paced the attack in the win over Union. Brother Donavan chipped in with 16, Morrisey 10, George 7 and Cole Beavers 6 as the Rebels went on a 30-7 tear and never stopped running and gunning.
