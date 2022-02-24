ROSEBORO – John Oliver scratched his head shortly before the start of the fourth quarter of the Carolina 1A Conference Tournament final last Friday night against Lakewood.
When his North Duplin girls huddled up, he delivered a speech that might as well have said, “defense wins championships.”
After 24 minutes of play that was crystal clear: The Rebels had to clamp down on Gwendolyn King and Rilya Mitchell after the duo led the Leopards from a nine-point deficit to 28-27.
“I told our girls that we were alright and if we got back on defense we’d win it,” Oliver said. “The team that played better defense was going to take it.”
Then North Duplin scored the first four points of the fourth en route to a 45-41 win.
“Our girls didn’t want to go home in second place,” Oliver said. “These girls don’t back down.”
The two schools tied for the regular-season title and ND won the coin flip for the top seed.
Strangely, they were to play for the fourth time on Tuesday this week in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A East Region playoffs, as ND (20-1) nabbed the No. 6 seed and while the Leopards (11-8), coached by James Kenan Hall of Fame former point guard Anita Rogers, were No. 26.
The nail-biter in the CC tourney final was a stark departure from the teams’ regular-season blowouts on their home courts. The Leopards rolled 56-30 in Roseboro on Jan. 14, and the Rebels cruised 52-31 in Calypso on Feb. 1.
No other Carolina Conference team is on the level of the two finalists. The league also includes Union, Rosewood, Neuse Charter and Hobbton.
North Duplin won for the 11th consecutive time.
“Never in my lifetime did I see us winning 20 games or the conference tournament,” Oliver said. “I knew the first official week of practice we could be a pretty good team. But I did not think all this would happen like it did.”
Reece Outlaw and Addy Higginbotham combined for 14 points in the final eight minutes as the Rebels used a 17-14 push after Lakewood ran off 13 of 18 points in the third quarter to cut the lead to 28-27 after three complete.
Outlaw scored seven of her 18 points in the fourth and Higginbotham six of her 13.
Yet even more key late was holding down 6-foot center Gwendolyn King, who still finished with 27 points, and controlling senior guard Rilya Mitchell, who had 12 points.
King was a dominating force in the paint.
None of that was easy since ND had three players in foul trouble. Outlaw and post players Meghan Martin and Tateyawna Faison all finished with four personal fouls.
“Their girl was so big she would move players out of the way,” said Oliver of the physical game that officials let the players decide.
Outlaw sank a field goal and 3-pointer in the opening quarter and Higginotham, Faison and Starr Jaco led a diverse attack to stake ND to a 12-6 lead. The foursome all contributed offense in the second quarter, too, as an 11-8 run built the nine-point edge at intermission.
“Our girls are not scared of Lakewood and anyone now,” Oliver said. “I like our chances at home in the playoffs. I don’t like that we have to play the team that finished second in our conference tournament) in the first round.
“But I feel our players are confident and that the home atmosphere and crowd will help us.”
Hoops Notebook
- Word around the Rebels’ camp is the girls have not been in the state playoffs since the early 2000s.
- Faison finished with eight points. Outlaw had eight steals and five rebounds and Higginbotham three assists and three steals.
- Two players have battled through injuries to return to the court. Freshman post player Eva Quintanilla played on Friday after dislocating and breaking her right finger prior to ND’s first game. Adaisha Bernal is due to return this week. The junior broke her foot early in the season.
- The winner of the ND-Lakewood game faces the survivor of No. 10 East Columbus and No. 23 Bear Grass. Lakewood’s RPI was .469126, while Bear Grass was .467575, which begs the question: Why didn’t the selection committee switch the two and avoid a fourth meeting of ND-Lakewood? Sure, it’s a smart move in terms of travel. But the playoffs shouldn’t be more than “a good enough match-up just down the road.”
- ND crowned Rosewood 50-26 in the semifinals, as Outlaw struck for 18, Higginbotham 11, Faison seven, Jaco six and Martin five.