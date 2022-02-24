WALLACE – Jamaury Cole was a hot shooter for James Kenan last Tuesday against East Duplin in the first round of the East Central 2A Conference tournament.
The sophomore drilled in 17 points, while Andrew Pender and Andrew Kornegay combined for 25.
Pender and Mason Brown were facilitators as they combined for nine assists.
Aiden Venecia, Marcus Baysden and Brown also combined for 23 rebounds.
Brown and Baysden also played solid defense, as both had a pair of blocks.
Following a slow start, the Tigers rolled the Panthers 68-55 for its third win over its rival this season.
James Kenan trailed by nine points with three minutes left in the third when the light bulb went on.
The Tigers went on a 33-11 blitz to end the game.
“Our defense, balance, rebounding and passing all improved throughout the course of the game,” said JK head coach Taylor Jones. “If felt like it took a while for us to get going, but I think it speaks to our guys’ character on how they want to keep fighting. I couldn’t be more proud.”
The Tigers (11-12) fell to No. 1 Kinston 61-49 two nights later in the semifinals, yet both James Kenan and East Duplin made it into the 2A state playoff field.
Late rally
vs. Kinston
Turnovers turned into Kinston points, especially early, as JK fell behind 24-7 after one quarter.
Nine turnovers were the Tiger’s downfall in the first eight minutes.
“I thought we settled down and played real good basketball, but that first quarter did us in,” Jones said.
Coe, a sophomore, fired in 18 points and had seven boards.
Freshman Stephon Stanley added eight markers and three steals.
And dependable, versatile Pender chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and four assists.
Coe tossed in six and Pender five during the second quarter, yet the Vikings (19-2) still lead by 16 at halftime 39-23.
The Tigers trailed 51-30 entering the fourth quarter as Coe and Clay Pridgen hit 3-pointers and Pender and Stanley led a 19-10 streak.
While the outcome of the game may never have been in doubt, James Kenan never stopped pushing.
“Some of our younger guys are showing major signs of growth,” Jones said. “Turnovers and rebounds have been our focus for a long time and when we have struggled, they have been our Achilles’ heel.”
JK was set to travel to Ahoskie to face No. 5 seed Hertford County (18-6) in the first round of the NCHSAA East Region playoffs.
No. 3 Burlington Cummings (19-0) was to host No. 20 East Duplin (11-13) on the same night.
Bulldogs overcome
Hawks, Blue Devils
Wallace-Rose Hill and North Lenoir were involved in an old-fashioned barn-burner on Wednesday last week in the ECC semifinals.
If that sounds familiar, the two schools had two such affairs during the regular season.
But this time, the Bulldogs doused the Hawks with water during the final five minutes for a 72-65 win.
Xzavier Pearsall scored seven of his 11 points and Tyler Murphy six of his 14 in the opening quarter as WRH zoomed to an 11-point lead, only to lead by just 19-17 at the end of the first stanza.
NL’s athleticism did not let WRH run away with the contest.
James drilled in five of his game-high 23 points in the second quarter, and that was the junior was just warming up.
North Lenoir’s full-court press did damage enough to keep the game close. The Hawks led at halftime 34-32 after Tre’Shad Lynch’s layup at the buzzer when WRH feel asleep defensively.
The Hawks led 41-34 at the 5:27 mark.
A James jumper, a Kendell Cave tip-in, and a Murphy move in the low post – and a spree near the end of the half included a conventional 3-point play by James that paced WRH to a 52-47 edge. But it was far from over, even after the Bulldogs cruised to a 59-50 lead midway through the third quarter.
The Hawks battled back from a 69-60 deficit to get to within seven points with 2:12 to play.
WRH took a minute off the clock and then got a charity toss by both Jones and Pickett.
If took all that to withstand the aggressiveness of the Hawks (11-15).
The Bulldogs (16-5) thrashed South Lenoir 53-35 in the first round.
Darlene Messem popped in 15, James 14 and Pearsall 10. WRH went on a 19-5 spurt and never looked back.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Panthers go quietly
in rebuilding season
East Duplin has been the best girls’ program in Duplin County for the better part of two decades – plus most of the 1980s and ’90s.
Not this season.
The “senior-less” Panthers left quietly last Monday with a 50-19 loss to Southwest Onlsow (22-2) in the opening round of the East Central 2A Conference Tournament at the Stallions’ gymnasium.
Freshman Makya Kornegay tossed in nine points, but the Panthers shot just 8 of 55 from the field (15 percent).
And East Duplin and the ECC will have to contend with Amarni Reid another season. The SWO junior pounded in 28 points and had three blocks.
The Panthers (3-18) suffered their first losing season in 14 years under coach Mark Lane, whose ED record is 258-101 (.719).
