BEULAVILLE – The Wallace-Rose Hill boys basketball team was a fast break or two away from beating the second-rated team in the East last Friday night in the final of the East Central 2A Conference Tournament.
The Bulldogs’ eventual 59-50 loss was anything but a cakewalk for the Viking, whose lead during the game stayed in the three- to five-point range.
Kinston (19-2) was unable to shake WRH, which never hoisted a surrender flag despite quick bursts of offense that the Bulldogs could not contain.
The Vikings were given the No. 2 seed in the East in the NCHSAA’s 2A playoff bracket. WRH (16-5) suffered its third loss to Kinston this season. No other school in the ECC beat the Bulldogs or Vikings this winter.
“We play like who we are,” said WRH coach Ervin Murray. “We played with heart and passion, and I just love the kids’ enthusiasm. It’s always tough to find a silver lining when you lose. But I can tell you how proud I am and what an honor it is to with these kids.”
WRH’s biggest problem was recovering defensively after missed shots. Kinston’s game is based on running the floor the second the ball hits the rim of the opposition.
And while WRH had some fast-break points, it didn’t get many off routine misses like Kinston did.
Cave steps up
Jalen James scored 12 points for WRH and competed at the high level fans have come to expect of him .
Yet the play of forward Kendell Cave went above and beyond the call of duty, especially since center Tyler Murphy couldn’t buy a basket.
Cave played better than his 15 points would suggest, whether it was rebounding, setting a pick, cutting hard to the basket or fighting defensive battles in the paint against a core of Viking players.
While Murray said it “probably wasn’t Cave’s best game” in the light of Murphy’s scoring woes, it’s hard to imagine WRH staying with Kinston without his effort.
“We expect big things out of Kendell,” James said. “I felt like our inability to convert open shots hurt us. The playoffs are going to be tough and we can’t play as individuals.”
Keion Pickett also played better than his six points, four assists and four assists would suggest after his 16-point effort in a tough semifinal win over North Lenoir.
Bulldogs match
Vikings’ intensity
WRH matched Kinston’s intensity early as a sign this would be a war to the end.
But for the first minute, the Vikings’ Jeremy Dixon stole the show. Dixon, who can hit from the outside or drive to the iron and jam the ball, opened the game with his first of four dunks. He hit a 3-pointer the next possession, and finished with a game-high 23 points.
But he had plenty of help in the form of Dantea Ellis and Jaylen Cobb, who each fired in 10 points, and Dominic Clark, who checked up for eight markers.
Cave then converted off a Pickett pass, turned an offensive board into a bucket, and after a James drive to the hole, WRH led 8-5.
Xzavier Pearsall hit a jumper at the 3:02 mark and then a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Kinston led 19-15 but the scoring pace slowed in the second quarter.
Pickett, James and Justin Fillyaw came up with hoops as WRH continued to match the intensity of Kinston, but doing it in their own way.
Cave was a monster in the third quarter, and he went to work following a 3-pointer by Pearsall. He canned two free throws and an inside hoop to trim the lead to 34-33 at the 2:01 mark.,
But seconds later Andre Patterson stepped up as part of a 7-0 streak to put Kinston in front 41-33.
Then WRH reserve Rayford Mangham 3-point play and a pair of charity tosses by Cave left the Dawgs within range at 41-38.
A Dixon dunk and a layup by Ellis started the fourth, but Jones canned a trifecta and Cave scored off an in-bounds play and it was 47-45 with 4:35 to play.
Down 51-45 after consecutive hoops by Patterson, James worked his way between three defenders for a layup on perhaps his best move of the evening.
But Dixon had another breakaway jam and Jyrah Canady ran the floor for a layup as Kinston surged to a 54-47 lead.
Murphy and Cave added a pair of free throws to trim it to 55-50 with 32.3 seconds to play.
Kinston hit four of five free throws and corralled the rebound on the miss.
Hoops Notebook
- WRH fell to Kinston 66-51 on Jan. 11 in Kinston and 51-49 on Feb. 2 in Teachey.
- It was Kinston’s 18th consecutive overall conference tournament title, its first in the ECC.
- WRH is 27-8 in Murray’s second season.
- No. 13 seed WRH was to host No. 20 Red Springs on Tuesday in the 2A East Region first round, with the winner taking on the survivor between No. 4 St. Pauls and No. 29 Roanoke Rapids. Defending champ Farmville Central is the top seed. Duplin rivals James Kenan made the field at No. 28 and East Duplin at No. 30.
- Pickett displayed a wonderful act of sportsmanship midway through the fourth quarter when the Viking he was guarding slipped. The junior used one hand to help him up even while the play was going on.
- WRH slipped past North Lenoir 72-65 in the semifinals as James poured in 23, Pickett 16, Murphy 14, Pearsall 11 and Cave eight. The Bulldogs owned 81-76 and 82-81 wins over the Hawks during the regular season.
