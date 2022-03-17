BEULAVILLE – The East Duplin pitching staff and NASCAR drivers have one thing in common. Both operate on the principal that three left-hand “turns” is the path to victory lane.
The Panthers’ top three hurlers this spring are southpaws.
One is a returning leader, another came on late last season – and the third is recovering from brain surgery about 18 months ago.
Meet the Panthers’ Southpaw Slingers – senior Nick Cavenaugh and juniors Jackson Gause and Jackson Hunter.
The showcase is rare and unique at the same time.
Most coaches feel blessed with one lefty.
Two is heaven.
But three?
Seriously?
Three quality lefties?
And the bullpen has 6-foot-4 flame thrower Jayden Dail and fellow right-hander Saylor Turner itching to slam the door late in a game.
“I feel good about this staff,” said Brandon Thigpen, who has gone 61-47 since taking over the Panthers’ program in 2017 – and has not lost a game to a Duplin County foe. “From top to bottom it’s well rounded,”he said.
More than pitching
Pitching isn’t the only asset the Panthers return from a 10-win, 3-loss season in which schools were reduced to playing only conference games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
East Duplin returns its entire infield and one-third of its outfield as Cavenaugh plays there when he’s not baffling hitters.
The Panthers flex their baseball muscles up the middle with sophomore Zach Brown at shortstop and junior at Brecken Bowles at second.
Brown hit .405 with 15 RBI and a team-high 19 runs from his leadoff spot .
No. 2 hitter Bowles was at .324 with 14 RB
Center fielder Cavenaugh, a lefty swinger hit .356 with two doubles, three triples and 14 RBIs. Cavanaugh is in the second slot in the lineup.
Avery Nobles is at third base with Jackson Gause at first. Gause can also be found in the outfield.
Right field is where the scrappy Jake Lanier resides. Sophomore Elam Lam is in center.
Different lefty
deliveries, pitches
East Duplin’s three left-handers are not carbon copies.
“They’re different and it gives us options,” Thigpen said.
Cavenaugh went 4-2 last spring and got votes for ECC Player of the Year among the league’s coaches. He struck out 52, walked 21and gave up five earned runs in 30 innings.
“He’s has a quiet confidence and sets the tone for the staff,” Thigpen said.
Gause was 2-0 in 15 innings and will get tougher assignments now that Logan Brown (.468, a team-high 24 RBI), Duplin’s Elite Mr. Baseball in 2021, has graduated.
“He’s crafty and has a feel and presence out there,” Thigpen said. “He has a nice rhythm and tempo and the mentality of a bulldog.”
Hunter is the third lefty trump card.
“It’s a blessing he’s alive, much less such a big part of what we are doing,” Thigpen said. “He’s progressed so well in his recovery. He’s a high-energy, high-morale guy.”
Pierce, a four-year starter at catcher, is central component in both the Panthers’ pitching and defense. He hit .250 with 13 RBI, many of which came at key moments.
East Duplin’s other huge graduation loss was Brady Johnson (.349).
The Panthers are off to a 3-0 start, which includes last week’s 5-0 win at baseball arch-rival Midway.
“It was a playoff atmosphere and our players didn’t buy into what was going on outside the fence,” Thigpen said. “I told them three things: plant your feet, stand your ground and fight for seven innings.”
Thigpen later admitted, “I borrowed the quote form UNC coach Hubert Davis.”
Yet for a talented and experienced team it couldn’t have been more apropos.
