WARSAW- It’s been a decade since James Kenan had a winning record in softball.
That’s the target for the Tigers, who were just learning about the basics of swinging a metal bat and throwing and catching florescent-colored softballs in 2012.
An explosive offense has taken the lead as they have won their first four games of the season.
“You always want to feel like you’ve got a chance to win your conference, yet that might be out of reach,” said JK coach Robby Blanchard, whose team was on the playoff bubble last season, finishing 6-7 during a campaign that was limited to league play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “But I think the playoffs are very much within reach.
The Tigers have outscored the opposition 41-9.
“We hit well last year and we’ll have to put the ball in play and play aggressive,” Blanchard said. “Our defense is good, but I wouldn’t say great. We have a No. 1 pitcher, but need to develop a No. 2. We’re gonna have to score runs to win but also to get a cushion to put our No. 2 in.
“All of our kids hit the ball extremely well.”
The top five in the Tigers’ batting order – Emma Avent, Emily Barnette, Rachel Blanchard and Anna Morgan Armstrong – are experienced players who put up solid numbers last spring.
Avent hit .449 with eight extra-base hits and 23 runs.
Barnette hit .510 with 10 doubles, three triples, a home run and 15 RBI.
Blanchard, the lefty-swinging daughter of the coach who will play at Methodist University next spring, led the team in hitting (.733) and RBI (30).
Armstrong whacked away for a .295 mark as a freshman with five extra-base knocks and 17 RBI.
In the circle
Yet few teams can be carried to winning seasons by hitting alone. Pitching is always a monster factor in wins and losses.
Morgan steps into softball’s hottest spot on the diamond for the second time. She did the vast majority of the workload last season as a freshman.
“She isn’t a power pitcher but moves the ball around well and makes you put it ball in play,” said the Tigers’ coach. “Getting a year under her belt has made her more comfortable and confident.”
Rachel Blanchard moved from left field to behind the plate to catch Morgan.
“She’s the captain of the infield and has to keep everyone up to speed on the play. And her main focus is to pick up our pitcher.”
Senior Skylar Bland, who hit .286 last season, and newcomers Nyla Miller and Lacie Bledsoe will fill spots at first base, second base and right field. Barnette is the shortstop and Sheffield protects the hot corner.
“Emily is solid, probably the best shortstop in the league,” Blanchard said. “She makes us so much better.”
Kaydence Daughtrey starts in left field.
Avent will anchor the vast grassland from center field.
“Emma’s one of the best with her speed to cover the gaps,” Blanchard said. “She robbed a North Duplin player of a home run.”
James Kenan has gone 22-103 in the nine seasons following its last playoff appearance. That stretch includes winless campaigns in 2018 and 2016 and four two-win seasons.
While play has not started in the East Central 2A Conference, pencil the Tigers into the upper half of the league with a .500-plus record – and a potential to rise later in the season.
All indicators point toward a return to the postseason.