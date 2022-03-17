BEULAVILLE – East Duplin’s 5-0 win over Midway last Tuesday avenged a loss that cost the Panthers an East Central 2A Conference championship in 2021.
Revenge was sweet as Jackson Hunter and Nick Cavenaugh combined for a 13-strikeout no-hitter.
Infielders Zach Brown, Brecken Bowles and Avery Noble combined for three runs and five hits.
Hunter struck out eight while walking one during an 81-pitch, five-inning stint.
Cavenaugh needed 41 pitches to whiff six hitters in two frames. He walked one.
Brown and Bowles each punched two hits in three trips, while Noble, Cavenaugh and Jackson Gause all had 1-for-3 nights.
ED improved to 3-0 and has outscored the opposition 27-1.
Tigers win fourth
consecutive game
A home win and a road win.
Should this trend continue it will never be a bad way to describe the Tigers’ fortunes after a week of play.
James Kenan won twice for the second consecutive week and in the process put memories of last season’s 1-10 mark in the distance.
The Tigers pounded North Duplin 17-1 on Monday in Calypso and the following day pushed past Jones Senior 6-4 in on their home diamond in Warsaw.
Mason Brown and Will Sutton each went 4 for 4. Brown drove in four runs and scored four times, while Sutton knocked in three and scored three.
Hayden McGee and Manny Bostic each collected a hit and prospered when ND pitchers issued seven walks.
McGee picked up the win by giving up two hits, an earned run and three walks. The junior struck out five.
ND’s Tyler Johnsey went 2 for 2 and Eric Santos 1-1.
On Tuesday, Andrew Pender drove in two runs as JK scored a pair of runs in the first, third and fourth innings against the Spartans, who trimmed the deficit to two runs with a two-run sixth.
McGee scored twice, while Smith and Xzavier Boone added base knocks.
Rebels blast
Devilpups
Kyle Smith, Landon Kelly and Austin Duff contributed early and with authority last Friday when North Duplin found out about the other side of a blowout with a 12-1 blasting of Lejeune.
Duff drove in four runs, Kelly two and Smith one with one of his two hits. Brady Byrd added an RBI hit.
ND (2-2) scored four times, crossing in the first and third and twice in the third and fifth.
The Rebels were to open Carolina 1A Conference play on Tuesday of this week with a trip to Hobbton (2-1). Weather permitting they will travel to two other league foes – Neuse Charter on Tuesday and Lakewood today (Thursday).
Bulldogs drop
both ends of DH
When East Bladen invaded Teachey last Tuesday, they brought a broom.
The Eagles pounded their way to a pair of lopsided wins during a doubleheader, taking the opener 15-0 and the nightcap 17-2.
WRH’s Xzavier Pearsall had two hits and scored a run. Kendell Cave was 1 for 3 and Dominic Samuels and Luke Wells each drove in a run.
Samuels had the lone hit in the opener.
SOFTBALL
JK guns down
4th straight foe
James Kenan rallied from an 8-6 deficit with three runs in the final two innings to beat Jones Senior 11-9 a week ago Tuesday in Warsaw in a game that featured 26 hits.
Emily Barnette had a single, triple and home run, Rachel Blanchard doubled and singled and Skylar Bland and Nyla Miller each drove in a pair of runs.
Anna Morgan Armstrong survived for the win after giving up seven hits, seven earned runs and six walks. She still short-circuited several rallies by striking out nine.
The win was the fourth in as many tries for the Tigers, who clipped rival North Duplin 12-8 as Blanchard hit a homer and two singles and Armstrong stroked three hits and knocked in two runs.
Barnette singled twice and had an RBI.
JK had beaten Union and Lakewood in Week 1. The Tigers open ECC play on Tuesday against Southwest Onslow and travel to Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.
Rebels nab
first victory
North Duplin picked up its first win of the season last Friday by thrashing Lejeune 18-2.
The long ball helped the Rebel awaken following lopsided losses to James Kenan and South Lenoir.
Four players had extra-base knocks against the Devilpups.
Logan Jones was a triple short of hitting for the cycle as the junior ripped a double, single and home run.
Sister Kasey had a double and a round tripper – and Addy Higginbotham stroked two triples and two singles.
Riley Hatch started the power hitting by opening the game with a triple. She added a double, single and walk.
Yet the highlight of the night might have been senior Starr Jaco. She hit her first career homer, to left field and went the distance in the circle to nab the win.
Panthers come to life
to whip Wildcats
East Duplin may not have conquered Richlands’ No. 1 pitcher Makenzie Goin, but the Panthers exacted a bit of revenge on the Wildcats on Friday with a 7-5 win in Beulaville.
Goin limited ED to one hit during Richlands’11-1 triumph over the Panthers in the opening game of the spring for both teams, back on March 4 on the Wildcats’ diamond.
Chandler Mobley went 3 for 3 and drove in a run, and Hailey King was 2 for 4 with three RBI. Addison Tuck and Ashlyn Stokes each lashed a hit as Wildcat hurlers Tori Davis and Megan Pittman gave up six earned runs, three walks in six innings.
Wildcat Jocelyn Powell drove in two runs and Kyleigh Baker had a pair of hits.
Bulldogs lose
pair of tight games
East Bladen rallied to wins in two games last week over Wallace-Rose Hill, nabbing similar looking victories on Tuesday and Thursday.
The Eagles rallied from a 4-0 deficit last Thursday for a 5-4 win in Elizabethtown after scoring five runs over the course of the final two frames on Tuesday for a 9-7 victory in Teachey.
Sabrina Batts was 3 for 3 and scored twice in the first encounter.
Emma Baker and Mary Hadden Braswelll had 2-for-4 performances and Alexis Kennedy was 1 for 3 with an RBI and three runs.
Batts (2 for 2, two runs), Cadence Bond (2 for 3) and Sarah Brinkley (1 for 3 with a run) paced the offense, which scored twice in the first and second and was shut out the rest of the way.
WRH (0-5) was to face Duplin County 2A rivals East Duplin and James Kenan this week.