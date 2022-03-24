HARRELLS – Harrells Christian Academy baseball coach Winfred Johnson has had great success the previous 12 seasons by not bunting, and letting his players hit away.
Another key has been a steady stream of pitching arms.
The depth comes in handy, such as when No. 1 hurler Sam Hope discovered a shoulder injury would keep the NCISAA all-state player off the mound his senior season.
Hope can play, but not as a pitcher.
Junior Ty Mathis steps up to the ace spot on a team that is blessed with six lively arms.
“You must have five or six pitchers to get through three-game weeks, and we have that,” Johnson said. “We’ve got five games in the next eight days and four in six days after that.”
Mathis, a right-hander, is just the first in a long line of pitchers Johnson can summon .
“He throws in the upper 80s (mph) with a slider, and we’re counting on him for a lot this season,” Johnson said.
Left-hander Walker Ward, a junior, sits at No. 2 in the rotation.
“He throws in the low 80s with good control and was a big workhorse for us last year,” Johnson said.
Freshman right-hander Jayden Stallings, a 6-foot, 230 pound freshman, went 5-0 last spring.
“He’s the second-youngest freshman at our school who is in the low-80s and throws strikes,” Johnson said.
Bryson Lovette, a sophomore transfer from Wallace-Rose Hill, and the Bullard twins, will also be mound choices for HCA. Williford Bullard is a left-hander, while Palmer is a righty. Imagine one day having one brother replace another on the hill?
Junior Ethan Spell returns behind the dish, although he was recently hobbled by a shoulder injury that he had in football and basketball seasons. Senior Caleb Jessup will catch if needed.
Ward will be at first base when not on the hill. Hope is at second and Mathis or Baines Raynor at short with Hayes Dixon or Mathis on third in a given lineup.
Ayden Fussell is in center field, James Cavenaugh or Dixon in right in another lineup version that HCA uses.
The Crusaders were 13-6 last season and lost in the third round of the 2A NCISAA playoffs to Rocky Mount Academy. The same thing happened in 2019.
The lineup starts with Spell. Hope his second, Mathis third, -------who hits cleanup?------Ward fifth and Jessup sixth.
“Four of our top five can fly,” Johnson said. “Our overall speed is much better than normal.”
HCA (now 5-2-2) fell to Parrott 7-6 in its opener and was overpowered by powerhouse Westchester Country Day (High Point) 14-1. But the Crusaders rallied for wins over Wake Christian (8-4), North Brunswick (3-1) and Wake Home School (6-5). The 1-1 tie came against West Brunswick as the two schools stopped after five innings.