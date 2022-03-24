WALLACE – The Wallace-Rose Hill softball lineup features a handful of solid sticks, speed and power.
But through six defeats, the Bulldogs have shown offense, but caught few breaks and made miscues at key moments.
That stopped last Friday with a 10-5 win over archrival James Kenan (6-1), which came into the affair unbeaten.
“We’re struggling finishing games,” said coach Cory Lovelace. “We’ve had leads in three or four games.”
Four players with solid bats return in Sabrina Batts, Alexis Kennedy, Emma Baker and Mary Hadden Braswell, while a few other teammates add offensive production.
Baker hit .442 with five doubles and a homer last season. The senior will play third base.
Batts and Kennedy alternate in the circle. Kennedy, who whacked at a .500 mark as a freshman, will be at first base when she’s not pitching.
Batts, a former Pitch, Hit and Run champion, knocked the ball around at a .477 clip last season, with seven doubles and seven RBI.
Braswell nearly hit .400 and was the top run producer as the backstop for both of WRH’s pitchers. Lovelace said Baker could catch.
Laura Beth Russo holds down second base beside junior shortstop Cadence Bond.
Freshman Sarah Brinkley (.289) returns to left field with freshman Kaylee Powell in center and junior Madison Davis in right.
Brinkley is the lone senior starter.
“Our juniors have big opportunities,” Lovelace said. “Some freshmen are starting to play hard and get after it. We’ve got a good team but we’ve got to get out of our own way sometimes. We practice hard and play hard. Fun to coach.”
WRH went 5-8 last season with most of this cast and are looking to return to the form it showed when it carved out a 49-21 mark from 2017 to 2019 under Lovelace, hurler Haven Williams, Angel Pearsall and company.
While off to an 1-6 beginning, WRH is opening a new chapter with East Central 2A Conference action.
While the league lost softball power Midway via the NCHSAA’s four-year realignment process, another power came in the form of South Lenoir.
“South Lenoir is the team to beat, “Lovelace said. “East Duplin is young but good and James Kenan’s kids have experience playing together. We were mistakes away from winning two or three games.”