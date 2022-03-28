WARSAW – Courtney Brock and Rebecca Hackney met during a soccer summer camp in 2013.
The connection was magical for Brock, a sophomore, and Hackney, a junior, yet neither might have envisioned working together on the pitch.
“We’ve been inseparable ever since,” said Brock, who is James Kenan’s first-year girls soccer coach.
Hackney, the school’s athletic trainer and a former goalie, is a volunteer coach.
The East Duplin graduates are bringing the soccer philosophy of Joey Jones into the Tigers’ camp.
“I was raised (in soccer) by coach Jones, and brought a lot of his coaching and field play here,” Brock said.
Hackney, a UNC Pembroke grad, told Brock, a special education teacher, about an opening at James Kenan before she graduated from UNC Wilmington in the spring of 2020.
Brock, who played center-mid in high school, is steering the direction of a soccer program that is playing catch-up against quality competition, and struggling for wins. Hackney, a former goalie, is helping out with the defense.
Yet optimistic is the word coming out the Tigers’ huddle after going 3-2-1 in six matches, which includes last Friday’s 5-1 triumph over Lakewood and a earlier 2-1 win over Wallace-Rose Hill.
“We’re very young and very inexperienced, having girls that have never played on an organized team,” Brock said. “We won our first three and then took a loss, and our girls came to practice ready to see how they could be better.
“For me, it’s about learning from a loss, and as long as we learn I don’t care what the scoreboard says.”
Senior captains Kendra Morgan and Glenda Mayen Romero lead the charge for James Kenan.
Morgan, a striker, is the Tigers’ leading scorer, while Romero is a center-mid.
“Kendra has an accurate shot, stays after everyone and is first to arrive and last to leave a practice,” Brock said.
“Glenda always has constructive criticism at halftime and after a game,” Brock said.
Katherine Chirinos Enamorado, who recently moved to the district from Florida, is helping shore up the midfield.
“She’s fast, can move the ball up field with her feet, is a good passer and strong defensively,” Brock said of her freshman. “She wanted to be a striker. Now she’s not giving up her spot. She’s a firecracker for our team.”
Sophomore defender Railei Mouton is likewise bringing light to the Tigers.
“She’s fast, tough and a brick house – no one can get around her,” said JK’s coach. “She’s got a head for doing a hard job – being the last defender, and she makes sure she’s the strongest in a situation.”
Senior Donye Miller and sophomore Tytiana Wilson, have been the Tigers’ goalkeepers.
“Donye was meant to play in the goal and has grown so much, even in the last two weeks,” Brock said.
“Tytiana had never played in goal but kind of broke out of her shell to show a strong player with a team-first personality.”
James Kenan went 83-44-7 from 2012 to 2018, but was 7-22-1 since, which includes a 2-2 mark during the 2020 campaign, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brock hopes the early success – and growth of her program – will continue.
“They’re really coachable and ready to learn,” she said. “I think they took it to heart when I told them about the things we did at East Duplin, saying, ‘You can have these kinds of things, too.”