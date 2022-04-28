BEULAVILLE – The East Duplin baseball team has found its way into the history books – and that looks like only the beginning as more will likely unfold as the regular season ends in two weeks.
The Panthers are on a record-breaking 17-game winning streak, accented last weekend with a pair of wins at the Battle for the Big Rock in Morehead City.
ED coach Brandon Thipgen was involved in two of the best Panther teams, which never had such a long winning streak.
He played for the Panthers in 2011 when East Duplin carved out a 19-7 record, and he coached the 2019 team that went 18-5. East Duplin’s previous best season was 19-6 in 2004 under longtime coach Kirk Kennedy, who is likely better known as a defensive coach for the football team.
Thigpen, who played for four seasons at Methodist University, took over the head coaching duties at East Duplin in 2017 and has gone 68-24 – and never has lost to a Duplin County school. His record would no doubt be more impressive had the COVID-19 pandemic not wiped out all but five games of the 2020 season.
The Panthers will wind up 21-0 by the time the playoffs start on May 10 since they face a Wallace-Rose Hill team twice that is 3-13. Two of the Bulldogs’ wins came over winless Kinston, which East Duplin plays twice to close out the regular season.
The Panthers beat 3A West Carteret 5-2 last Tuesday in their Big Rock opener. It was the closest win since East Duplin slipped by Southwest Onslow 3-1 in eight innings on March 1.
Nick Cavanaugh scattered three hits over six innings, allowing three walks and striking out six during a 107-pitch gem. Jackson Gause threw a hitless seventh, which included 13 pitches and two strikeouts.
East Duplin turned five hits and nine walks into a 4-1 led by the fourth inning.
Brecken Bowles homered, walked and scored twice and Chase Pierce and Avery Noble had RBI at-bats.
Cavanaugh is 8-0 with 80 strikeouts in 46 innings and an ERA of 0.44.
He also went 1 for 3. The senior leads the Panthers in batting average (.388), runs (22) and on-base-percentage (.516) and is third in RBI (12).
Gause picked up his seventh win and lowered his ERA to 0.77 by striking out 10 and yielding two hits during a 10-0 shutout of Havelock.
He walked five but stayed composed with runners on the bases to detonate any potential rally by the Rams.
Cavanaugh went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs. Elam Moore had two hits and three RBI.
Havelock stayed close until East Duplin plowed its way to a nine-run fifth.
The three-day event featured 15 games among 11 teams. Most games were played at Big Rock Stadium while a few were played at West Carteret High School. The Monday slate of games were all rained out, which meant the Panthers could not play Riverside-Martin as scheduled.
Cavanaugh and Gause are the top Panther hurlers, but Thipgen is hoping for the return of a third left-hander, junior Jackson Hunter (2-0, one save) to bolster the playoff run. Hunter is fighting off an injury Thigpen called “minor.”
Dugout Chatter
East Duplin is the No. 20 team in the state and No. 1 in the 2A East, according to Max Preps. ECC foe South Lenoir is No. 8 with traditional 2A power Whiteville at No. 4.
The Panthers play “small ball” as well as anyone right now. ED has just 19 extra-base hits this season in 17 games, a small margin considering the Panthers have scored 165 runs.
Catcher Chase Pierce continues his outstanding season and his bat is just slightly cooler than Cavanaugh’s. The senior is second to Cavanaugh in average (.383), hits (18) and just behind Bowles in RBI (15).
One can only wonder how ED’s offense will take off if sophomore infielder Zach Brown (.286 with 16 hits in 17 games) returns to his freshman form at the plate (.405, 17 hits in 13 games).
Yet there have been Panthers to supply offense, including Moore, who has is average to .310 and has 10 RBI and eight walks in 53 plate appearances.
