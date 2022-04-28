PIKEVILLE – East Duplin made sure it scored enough runs last weekend to take home the biggest trophy.
A week removed from a one-run loss to East Carteret in the final of the Piggly Wiggly Tournament, the Panthers bashed 31 hits and pasted up 31 runs over the course of two games to beat a pair of 3A schools and capture the Pikeville Easter Tournament.
East Duplin (14-4) won its opener 24-16 over host school Charles B. Aycock and dashed past South Central 10-2.
The sixth win in seven games was a prep for this week’s Tuesday’s confrontation with South Lenoir for a share of the East Central 2A Conference title. The Blue Devils won the first game of the regular-season series 5-2 in Beulaville.
In last week’s tournment, the Panthers followed the lead of Colby Mobley at CBA.
The junior raised her average to .596 and on-base percentage to .657 by going 7 for 10 with nine RBI in two games – the obvious MVP of the gathering.
Mobley has more extra-base hits than most players have hits, pounding her way to eight doubles, two triples and five home runs. She has a Duplin County-high 29 RBI this spring.
East Duplin and CBA combined for 29 runs, 31 hits and six errors, and it wasn’t decided until the seventh inning when the teams combined for 18 runs.
The Panthers’ 11 runs in the frame pushed the lead to 24-8, but the Falcons scored seven times in the bottom half.
For the game, Mobley had five hits in six trips and drove in four runs. Hailey King matched her RBI total with three hits and, like Mobley, scored four times.
ED scored five times in the second inning to go in front 6-3, and led 10-6 after six complete.
Ashlyn Stokes and Kristin Bond each had three hits. Stokes, who is second on the club to Mobley with 16 RBI, drove in three, while Bond plated two.
Freshman Morgan Brown struck out 11 and yielded four hits during the win over South Central.
Mobley had a double, homer and drove in four runs. Kinsley Bond, Emory Raynor and Stokes added run-scoring hits.
ED broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fourth. It added another in the fifth and four more in the sixth.
The two tournament wins came against a pair of 10-win schools that are both in second place in their respective conferences.
The Panthers host James Kenan on Friday and will have just a two-game set against winless Kinston in the final week of the regular season.