Rosas, Rebels stop Tigers
CALYPSO – North Duplin right-hander Erik Rosas is legit.
The junior Rebel proved his standing atop the mound over the course of a week with a no-hitter and a performance that guided ND to a tournament title with a 5-3 win over James Kenan.
While the former looks larger than the latter, that wasn't not the case this time.
Rosas was waiting in the wings for a big mound match and he was masterful and in control throughout.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder limited the Tigers to five hits while striking out seven and not giving out a free pass to lead ND to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Duplin-Wayne Crossover Tournament on the Rebel’s diamond.
“To play the game I love and to be able to make this dream come true is a wish answered,” Rosas said. “I located my fastball and had my curve dancing while mixing in a changeup I thought was working well.
“That lineup is stacked. They’re confident. I felt more confident.”
Rosas drove in two runs as 1A North Duplin beat 2A James Kenan for the 18th time in 22 meetings since 2010.
“Erik’s a stud no one has heard about,” said his first-year manager Colton Chrisman. “He’s grown into his body and put in the time in the weight room. He plays soccer but he also put time into baseball during that (≠fall) season.”
Rosas gave up single runs in the third, fifth and sixth, having 1-2-3 frames in the first, fourth and seventh, and never looking out of control. Right fielder Branden Reyna helped ND escape the first when he caught a one-out fly ball off the bat of Will Sutton and doubled off Andrew Pender.
James Kenan (10-6) nicked him for run in the third as Pender singled in Slayden Smith to tie the game at 1-1. But Rosas whiffed Hayden McGee to end the uprising.
ND's Esteban Santos, Austin Duff and Hunt Pate had singles in the third to bump the advantage to 3-1.
Manny Bostic had an infield single and scored in the fourth to trim the lead to 3-2. Then North Duplin’s offense picked up Rosas, scoring twice in the fifth to build a 5-2 lead. ND used three walks as a key.
North Duplin (11-3) won for the ninth time in 10 games, avenging a 17-1 loss to James Kenan on March 7.
“They whipped our tail and it was an ugly night in Calypso for us,” Chrisman said. “We did enough to beat them tonight. I just think my boys wanted it more. I could see we wanted it from the first pitch.”
ND smoked Faith Christian 12-1 in the first round, while JK beat Goldsboro 8-2.
Rosas no-hit the Spartans a week before his finals performance and is hitting .321 and tied for third on the team in RBI with 11.
Needless to say, the Rebels left the field happy and confident.
“We’re hoping this is the first of many trophies we get in the next two weeks,” said Chrisman, whose club will play in the Carolina 1A Conference Tournament and also in the NCHSAA’s 1A playoffs.. “We had great effort from a number of players. It’s next man up and always will be. I like our guys’ fight.”
Clay Pridgen and Ethan Beddingfield knocked in runs for JK.
“Our mental mistakes, miscues and errors cost us,” said Tiger coach Cam Pridgen. “You can’t give away runs and outs. We’re disappointed, but North Duplin has a good team and sometimes that’s how I t goes.”