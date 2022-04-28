CALYPSO – Freshman Jake Anderson might not have gotten into the game when North Duplin beat the Faith Christian Academy Cougars in the first round of FCA’s Duplin-Wayne Crossover Tournament.
He certainly wasn’t expected to step into the spotlight.
Anderson gave up two hits and three walks over three innings in relief after senior starter Gavin Lee left the game hurting as he slipped trying to get back to second base in the second inning.
“Jake was ready,” said ND manager Colton Chrisman. “I’m proud of that young man, a 14-year-old kid in front of a grown man and facing players much older and more seasoned than him.
“These are the kind of efforts you need over the course of a season. Something is always going to happen.”
Anderson and the Rebels had Lee’s back as senior shortstop Kyle Smith and junior first baseman Tyler Johnsey each ripped a pair of hits. Senior Landen Kelly drove in three runs and the patient eyes of the Rebels brought 11 walks.
ND had a 10-run lead after Lee left. He did not play in the finals yet he could have a quick return to the field.
Carolina Conference action on deck
The Rebels (11-3) hosted Rosewood (13-5) on Tuesday of this week for a share of the Carolina 1A Conference regular-season crown. They travel to Hobbton (5-11) on Thursday and host Neuse Charter on Friday.
The conference tournament is slated for May 2-4.
Smith (.500) leads the club in hits. Pate (.385), Tanner Kornegay (.367), Austin Duff (.342), Tyler Johnsey (.328) and Erik Rosas (.322) are all above the .300 mark.
Tigers follow
Pridgen’s lead
When Clay Pridgen throws more than 100 pitches James Kenan (10-6) doesn’t have to scratch up many runs to win the game.
Pridgen punched out 10 Cougars on strikes, allowing three hits during an 8-2 victory in the opening round.
The Methodist-bound senior has struck out 73 and walked 22 in 44 innings this spring to lower his ERA to 0.95.
Pridgen has struck out 10 three other times this spring and has limited the opposition to three or fewer hits in his nine outings.
“Goldsboro is a good team and we had to throw our best against them,” said Pridgen, who could not call on his son in the final against North Duplin. “It would have been nice to have our best against their best.”
It was the fourth 10-plus strikeout day for Pridgen this spring. He also held foes to three or fewer hits in nine of the previous 10 games.
Pender had three singles and a double for a perfect 4-for-4 day. Mason Brown knocked in two Tigers with a double and two singles.
JK hosted Kinston on Tuesday and then steps into the danger zone with tilts against East Duplin (19-0) and South Lenoir (14-1) to close out the regular season.
Hot shots
Brown, who is hitting .468, has hit safely in 11 of his past 12 games. He leads JK in extra-base knocks with five doubles, a triple and a homer .
The junior is tied for the team lead with 15 RBI with Will Sutton (.444). Pender (.351) is tops in runs with 21.