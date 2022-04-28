CALYPSO – Brianna Verme never threw a wasted pitch in hurling Wayne Christian Academy to the title of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Duplin-Wayne Crossover Tournament.
Every delivery seemed to hit her target as confirmed by a college umpire from the ACC with “vocalized high-pitched strike calls.”
Verme whiffed nine North Duplin batters en route to the 20-0 win to capture the title.
She mowed down 10 when Wayne Christian rocked James Kenan 12-0 in the first round.
Verme, the unofficial MVP of the tournament, had a no-hitter until JK’s No. 8 hitter Lacie Bledsow bashed a single to right field in the third inning.
A 6-4-3 twin killing put her back on pace. It was Verme’s fourth inning facing the minimum three batters.
The more the Tigers tried to figure her out, the more they became confused and frustrated. Several starters had two-strikeout days.
Verme will play at UMO next spring, and has been taught pitching by ND coach Jamie Higginbotham, a former Trojan softball coach.
Three more menacing factors are UNC-bound shortstop Caroline Fox, a senior who is hitting .534 with 17 RBI; her sister, sophomore Ella Fox (.492, 25 RBI); and Katie King (.490, 23 runs).
The Eagles figured out James Kenan hurler Anna Morgan Armstrong in their second and third plate appearances.
JK never touched Verme in any way or form.
“She is the best pitcher we’ve seen,” said JK coach Robby Blanchard. “It was a rough day. We had to move players around to make our infield strong, which hurt our play in the outfield.
Wayne Christian’s Caroline Fox started the damage with a solo homer to right field in the third inning.
The Eagles scratched their way to 12 hits, scoring again in the fifth and then throwing a five-spot in both the sixth and seventh.
The Fox sisters had three RBI apiece and Kadie King and Maddie Sutton each punched a pair of hits.
And all day long, Verme set the tone for Tiger hitters.
This season the senior has struck out 126 in 66 innings for the 11-5 private school that plays out of the NCISAA.
Caroline Fox, who had three hits, is whacking at a .532 rate and heads to UNC next season.
Ella Fox is being heavily recruited. So are a few other younger players.
JK’s best chance to get to Verme came in the fifth. But bad base running and poor decisions only aided in the meltdown versus the Eagles’ ace. She induced JK into at least five popouts in the infield or in foul territory.
Eagles fly on
wings of Verme
In the opening round, North Duplin (7-5) did not get a hit against Verme, who looked like what the Rebels have been in the recent past: A team that can hit the ball from numerous spots in the lineup, with a powerful pitcher in the circle.
The Eagles made it look so easy, using 12 hits and nine walks to stack up high numbers on the big board every frame.
Verme needed 78 pitches to strike out 10 of her 15 hitters.
In the third-place game, ND beat Goldsboro 15-13 in the biggest slugfest of the day.
Sara Thomas Tucker started the winning rally in the bottom of the sixth with a single. Starr Jaco knocked in a run to tie it at 13-13. Logan Jones lifted a double to drive in two more.
Jaco enticed Goldsboro batters well enough in the seventh to survive a two-out single.
Outlaw doubled twice, singled and scored. Addy Higginbotham went 4 for 5 and Reece Outlaw doubled and singled twice.
Next destination
trip to next port
North Duplin has four white-hot hitters – Outlaw (.556) and Higginbotham (.500) share the team lead with 20 hits. Logan Jones (.451) and rising Jaco (.367) are ND’s second layer of offense.
Rosewood (1-10, 1-5) paid a visit to ND on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The regular season ends on Thursday with a doubleheader against Hobbton (5-8, 5-0).