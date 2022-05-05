HARRELLS – Devin Gardner had two big-time football seasons at Harrells Christian Academy.
In a few months, the 5-foot-11, 240 pound fullback is running headfirst into big-time college football as a preferred walk-on at North Carolina State University.
“I felt like this was the level I belonged,” said Gardener in his pursuit of a spot on the Division I roster. “I didn’t have any big offers so I have to go out and prove to them who Devin Gardner really is.
“It’s getting harder and harder because (college) coaches don’t want to recruit small schools. Kanye (Roberts) for example led the state in rushing and got just one D1 offer.”
Ironically, in 2019 Roberts, Gardner and Cameren Dalrymple were in the same backfield at Wallace-Rose Hill. Dalrymple would go on to sign to play at the U.S. Naval Academy and Roberts to Appalachian State. So if Gardener can make the Wolfpack roster all three would be playing Division 1 football.
Gardner transferred to HCA and got an additional season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He came with Bulldogs Trent Jackson, a linebacker, and Xavier Arrington, a halfback.
“It would have been way different without those guys, but from Day 1 it felt like a happy family,” Gardner said. “We bonded. Not only the players but the coaches, teachers and staff gave me support every day. I can figure out what kind of person someone is in 10 minutes. Coach (Jason) Arnette was amazing in getting me an opportunity at N.C. State. If there’s one thing I can say about him its that he had us 100 percent prepared and gave it all he had every day no matter what he had going on. He prepared us to win.”
HCA did plenty of that during Gardner’s two-year stay, going 9-1 his junior campaign and 11-3 last fall.
Both times HCA reached the NCISAA 2A state final. The Crusaders lost to Cannon-Concord 34-31 in 2021 and 55-21 to Arden Christ School in 2020.
Last season, Gardner ran for 2,239 yards and 34 touchdowns, up from 1,466 yards and 19 scores the previous season.
Gardener, who wants to study sports management, decided to go to Raleigh after one final visit to the NCSU campus.
“Coaches always ask, ‘what are you looking for,’ and my answer is a family atmosphere, and that’s what I saw and felt at N.C. State,” Gardner said. “I want to feel like I’m at home and that the people are my family. Visits to other schools didn’t feel that way.”
N.C. State went 10-3 last season after picking up a forfeit win in the Holiday Bowl when UCLA did not show up because of a COVID-19 outbreak. It was the first bowl appearance since the 2017 Sun Bowl, and first 10-wins season since 2002.
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doren has loaded up on N.C. talent with Wake Forest’s Noah Rogers, New Bern’s KJ Sampson and Havelock’s Javonte Vereen as the top recruits.
Gardner is out to show the Wolfpack staff he’s a keeper.
“I need to work on my quickness,” he said. “That’s my biggest weakness. I power lift and keep straight up on that with my trainer (Desmond Jackson) in Burgaw. I’m faithful to that and doing what I have to do to make the roster.
“There’s more to my game than can be seen on film or a 10-minute workout.”