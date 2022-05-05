WARSAW – James Kenan anticipated it would be playing for a playoff spot.
After losing five of its last six games, the pressure cooker could boil down to a two-game set with Southwest Onslow this week to close out their East Central 2A Conference slate.
The Tigers (10-8, 4-6) dropped both games to North Lenoir last week, the latter of which was a heartbreaker.
JK led 7-4 needing just three outs to put the Hawks away. But North Lenoir (13-8, 8-2) rallied for four runs to win 8-7.
They did so partly when JK ace Clay Pridgen had to leave the mound because he was over the maximum allowed pitches with 107.
Pridgen – the latest in a long line of his family’s Tiger athletes going back to fireballing Johnny Pridgen in the 1960s – gave up four hits and two walks while fanning 10 and walking two in six innings.
The Hawks jumped all over Hayden McGee, who gave up five hits.
James Kenan had leads of 4-3, 5-4 and 7-4 in a closely-contested game on a difficult field to play for most visiting schools.
Slayden Smith sparked the offense by lashing two hits and scoring three times. Zxavier Boone had two RBI and Will Sutton, Andrew Pender and Ethan Beddingfield each drove in a run. Mason Brown punched a pair of hits.
Another big inning
propels North Lenoir
Two days earlier, the Tigers could not handle Hawk hurler Luke Cannon, who did not allow a hit or walk and struck out nine in a 13-0 win. He threw 65 pitches in five innings.
North Lenoir ripped open the game with a 10-run second inning. The Hawks will play cross-county rival South Lenoir (14-3, 7-2) for second place in the ECC. East Duplin (19-0, 10-0) looks to finish atop of the loop since the Panthers’ two remaining games are against one-win Kinston.
The Tigers were ranked No. 24 in the Max Preps 2A East poll, and that status could get them into the playoffs.
Two wins over Southwest Onslow would likely be the topper. A split could drop the Tigers to the weakest side of the playoff bubble. The Stallions, who are hitting .406 as a team (if posted statistics are correct), and have won seven of their last nine games.
The two teams were slated to play in Jacksonville on Tuesday and in Warsaw today (Thursday). First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.
Hot shots
At least four players have “wow” hitting stats for SWO – Tanner Whitehead (.510, 33 RBI), Jayden Gonzalez (.509, 16 RBI), Dominic Szybka (.524, 14 RBI) and Carter Sanders (.431, 16 RBI).
The Tigers counter with Mason Brown (.453, 15 RBI), who has hit in 13 games and overtaken Will Sutton (.412, 16 RBI) in average. They are 1-2 in RBI. Second baseman Andrew Pender (.328, 13 RBI) is third in both categories. Brown has at least one hit in 13 games, Sutton 12 and Pender 10.