WARSAW – The goal of the James Kenan softball team this spring was to make the 2A playoff field.
The No. 22 Tigers accomplished that, and last Tuesday pulled off a 14-4 first-round upset of No. 11 Franklin Academy in Wake Forest.
And win number 12 is the most wins JK has captured since at least the turn of the 21st century. The previous best in the past 20 years was an 11-9 mark in 2012.
Seniors Emma Avent, Emily Barnette, Rachel Blanchard and Skyler Bland combined for six hits and five RBI.
Avent was 3 for 5 and knocked in two. Bland tripled and scored twice. Blanchard drilled her 10th homer of the season. Bland knocked in two runs and scored three times.
Junior Grace Sheffield was 3 for 4 and drove in three runs. Sophomore Anna Morgan Armstrong lashed two hits and knocked in a pair of tallies. Kenan also benefited from 11 walks.
Morgan won her fifth game by limiting the Patriots to a homer, double and three singles.
JK (12-9) fell to No. 6 East Carteret 12-1 on Friday in the second round in Beaufort as the only hits the Tigers could muster came off the bats of Avent, Bland, Armstrong and Lacie Bledsoe.
The Mariners, who won their 16th straight, were up 4-0 when they scored six times in the fourth and twice in the fifth.
Rosewood transfer Summer Nelson whacked two homers. Her 13 long shots set a school record. Nelson hit a two-run blast over the left-field fence in the first inning to tie the mark. She then broke it in the fifth with a two-run shot over the center-field fence to end the game by mercy rule.
Her teammate Sadie McIntosh hit her third home run in the past six games with a solo blast to left field in the third.
Morgan extended her season-long hitting streak to 22 games. She has had nine hits in her past five games to raise her average to a team-high .523, logging 13 doubles, two triples, three homers and driving in 24, second only to Blanchard’s 36.
Blanchard (.484), who had six doubles and four triples, led the club in runs with 35. Her average fell a bit following a slump most players would gladly accept – 4 for 12 in her final five games.