BEULAVILLE – Jake Lanier is a good left fielder, although he will never be on a sluggers list this season. And yet the junior, who is hitting .249, has great value to the East Duplin baseball team.
Lanier’s two-out double provided what proved to be the winning runs – in the first inning – last Friday during an 8-4 win over North Pitt in the second round of the 2A playoffs at Jerry Thigpen Stadium.
“I knew what I had to do and that was mostly hit it somewhere hard,” said the junior. “I saw the pitch and tried to make good contact.”
The ball crested the infield and dropped near the line in right field to give the Panthers a 4-2 lead as the No. 8 hitter in the lineup sprinted to first base.
Unbeaten and No. 1-seeded East Duplin won its 23rd straight game to advance to the third round for the first time since 2011.
“Jake does a lot of the little things that make us a better team,” said ED coach Brandon Thigpen. “He’s an outstanding outfielder. He backed up a play once against James Kenan that saved us a run (in a 2-1 win). He made a sliding catch against South Lenoir in a tight ball game. He ran down a ball in the gap at Southwest Onlsow that was also big.
“Anytime you get production from the bottom of the lineup it’s huge, and it gives the top of the order confidence. Our goal is to get a runner to third base with less than two outs.”
Another unsung hero is second baseman Avery Noble, who made a baseball play by walking to force in the first Panther run.
“Avery’s a very fundamentally sound player who knows the game.” said Thigpen of his junior, who is hitting .310. “I consider any ball hit to him an out.”
East Duplin was to host No. 8 Roanoke Rapids (13-8) on Tuesday with the winner facing the survivor of No. 4 Whiteville (19-3) and No. 12 St. Pauls (19-6) on Friday in Beulaville for a ticket to the East Region finals.
Shortstop Zach Brown knocked in a run as did Eli Thigpen, another unsung outfielder. Chase Pierce knocked in himself with a solo homer to right in the fifth to put ED up 5-2.
Zach Brown’s perfect suicide squeeze bunt plated a run in the sixth and Avery Noble and Jackson Gause added RBI singles.
No. 17 North Pitt (15-7) jumped on starter Nick Cavanaugh for two runs in the first inning.
It started with an uncharacteristic walk and after a strikeout, Dawsen Ables and CJ Brown got to Cavanaugh for run-scoring hits.
The southpaw then walked the first batter in the second, but settled into a grove by letting North Pitt hit the ball. It started when Cavanaugh made a nifty play on a comebacker to the mound.
The senior struck out three in the second and one in each of the next three innings before his pitch count got too high and Thigpen was forced to remove him.
ED’s defense pulled off a 6-4-3 double play in the sixth.
“It was the first time Nick has thrown twice in a week this season,” Thigpen said of his senior, who improved to 12-0 despite seeing his ERA rise slightly to 0.55.
Cavanaugh threw 60 pitches in 3.1 innings on Tuesday during a 10-0 win over No. 32 Manteo in the first round.
“I asked him all week how he felt,” Thipgen said. “He settled down in the second, third and fourth. North Pitt is a good, well-coached team.”
Cavanaugh’s night didn’t start off well offensively either. He walked in the first and was caught in a rundown.
“It was one of those nights where I didn’t have my best stuff and had to fight all night,” he said. “Even down 2-0, I knew we’d scratch for runs and play good defense.”
Besides five walks, it was a night most hurlers would relish. Cavanaugh gave up five hits and two earned runs, while whiffing eight during a 98-pitch performance.
Gause came on to finish the seventh, giving up two runs but getting three consecutive outs.
Diamond Notebook
Pierce (.424) hit his second home run of the season. His 21 RBI are second to Brecken Bowles’ 25.
Brown (.307, 11 walks) leads the team in runs with 33, having scored at least once in 18 of 23 games.
ED has outscored its opposition 205-36 and hits .317 as a team.
Brown, Gause and Cavanaugh each had two hits in the win over the Manteo Redskins. Brown (.307) scored his club-high 33rd run in the first inning.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com