...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN CRAVEN...SOUTHEASTERN PITT AND SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT
COUNTIES...
At 551 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Barnwell,
or 16 miles southeast of Ayden, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
New Bern, Vanceboro, Askins, Jasper and Ernul.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
228 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
BEAUFORT CRAVEN DARE
DUPLIN GREENE HYDE
JONES LENOIR MARTIN
ONSLOW PAMLICO PITT
TYRRELL WASHINGTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO,
BELHAVEN, BETHEL, BEULAVILLE, BUXTON, CHOCOWINITY, COLUMBIA,
COVE CITY, CRESWELL, ENGELHARD, FAIRFIELD, FAISON, FARMVILLE,
GREENVILLE, GRIFTON, GRIMESLAND, GUM NECK, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON,
JACKSONVILLE, JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, KITTY HAWK,
LA GRANGE, MANTEO, MAYSVILLE, NAGS HEAD, NEW BERN,
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, OCRACOKE, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL,
PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, RODANTHE,
ROPER, SCRANTON, SNOW HILL, STUMPY POINT, SWANQUARTER, SWANSBORO,
TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW,
WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
WARSAW – Andrew Pender and Clay Pridgen left their all on the field.
The two James Kenan seniors came through with solid performances in their final high-school game.
It was nearly enough as the No. 26 Tigers’ bid to upset No. 7 North Johnson fell short during a 2-1 eight-inning loss in Kenly on Tuesday last week.
Pender had three hits in four trips to the plate and scored to tie the game in the sixth. It was his fourth game this season with three or more hits.
Pridgen went 1 for 3 but the bulk of his contributions came atop the mound, holding the Panthers (18-5) to two hits and two walks while striking out 11. He threw the maximum 105 pitches in 6.1 innings of work.
The home-standing team tallied its walk off win against Hayden McGee, even though the Tigers had a 7-3 edge in hits. McGee had a pair of base knocks and Mason Brown a single in four trips to the plate.
James Kenan finished 10-11, its third-best season this century. The Tigers were 13-10 in 2017 and 12-11 in 2011.
Pridgen, who kept the Tigers in every game he started, finished 6-3 with an ERA of 0.99. He was one strikeout short of 100 and had 33 walks in 63.1 innings of work.
North Johnston beat Pasquotank County 10-0 in its second-round game.
Kenan’s late-season tailspin featured seven losses in its final eight games.