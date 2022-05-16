WARSAW – Andrew Pender and Clay Pridgen left their all on the field.

The two James Kenan seniors came through with solid performances in their final high-school game.

It was nearly enough as the No. 26 Tigers’ bid to upset No. 7 North Johnson fell short during a 2-1 eight-inning loss in Kenly on Tuesday last week.

Pender had three hits in four trips to the plate and scored to tie the game in the sixth. It was his fourth game this season with three or more hits.

Pridgen went 1 for 3 but the bulk of his contributions came atop the mound, holding the Panthers (18-5) to two hits and two walks while striking out 11. He threw the maximum 105 pitches in 6.1 innings of work.

The home-standing team tallied its walk off win against Hayden McGee, even though the Tigers had a 7-3 edge in hits. McGee had a pair of base knocks and Mason Brown a single in four trips to the plate.

James Kenan finished 10-11, its third-best season this century. The Tigers were 13-10 in 2017 and 12-11 in 2011.

Pridgen, who kept the Tigers in every game he started, finished 6-3 with an ERA of 0.99. He was one strikeout short of 100 and had 33 walks in 63.1 innings of work.

North Johnston beat Pasquotank County 10-0 in its second-round game.

Kenan’s late-season tailspin featured seven losses in its final eight games.

