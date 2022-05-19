BEAR CREEK – North Duplin might have had a fighting chance against Chatham Central if the Rebels offense had gotten off to a faster start.
The Rebels scored four times in the final two innings last Friday in their second-round playoff game – but not before the Bears grabbed a 7-0 lead.
The winners’ Mary Grimes scattered six hits and her defense did the rest to send No. 8 Chatham Central to a 14-4 win.
Caleigh Warf drove in three runs and Jaylee Williams and Gracie Gaines two apiece to send her team into the third round opposite another bunch of Bears: No. 1 Bear Grass Charter.
ND ends its first season under first-year coach Jamie Higginbotham with a 13-6 mark. The longtime University of Mount Olive coach’s Rebels won the Carolina 1A Conference’s regular season and tournament titles.
Riley Hatch and Lala Overton each punched a pair of hits, while Addy Higginbotham, Reece Outlaw and Sara Thomas Tucker all delivered base knocks.
Two Rebel pitchers combined to give up five hits and 10 walks as North Duplin helped the Bears’ offense. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Rebels. They had been beaten in the first round of the 2021 playoffs by eventual champ Camden County, which moved up to 2A this season and was to play East Duplin in the third round.
‘Hit’ parade
decks Mustangs
in opening round
ND softball scored six times in the first two innings and seven more in the final two frames to upend North Moore 13-3 in the opening round in Calypso last Tuesday.
Kasey Jones, Higginbotham and Logan Jones each had three hits – and ND had a season-high three home runs, getting shots from Kasey Jones, Logan Jones and Outlaw. Kasey Jones needed only a single to complete a cycle.
ND had 15 hits, one short of the season high it had against Lejeune on March 11. But its eight extra-base hits were a high for the spring.
The Rebels’ 13 wins are their most since going 18-4 in 2018.
Logan Jones and Starr Jaco are the only players that will be lost to graduation in June.
Wildcats advance
to third round in 3A
RICHLANDS – Twenty-four hits in two games is enough offense with Makenzie Goin in the circle.
Goin and the Wildcat sticks were both in sync last week as Richlands beat Croatan 10-0 and Dixon 8-4 in the first two rounds of the 3A East softball playoffs.
Goin limited Croatan to one hit, while striking out 12 and walking one.
Richlands ripped its way to 11 hits and also benefited from six walks.
Aliya Torres went 3 for 3 and Kyleigh Baker and Aliyah Torres combined for five hits in the triumph over the Cougars.
Three days later, No. 6 seed Richands, champions of the Coastal 3A Conference, took a 5-0 lead en route to an 8-4 decision over No. 22 Dixon.
Tori Dennis, Megan Pittman, Kaydin Williams, Baker and Torres all had RBI.
The Wildcats (17-7) travel to face No. 3 Cape Fear (22-2) in the third round.
Richlands has won six straight and nine of its previous 10.
Cape Fear, which plays in a 3A/4A split conference, has won 11 of its past 13. All of its losses came to 4A schools – Purnell Swett, Grays Creek and Apex twice.
