CREEDMOOR – Sabrina Batts and Cadence Bond opened last Tuesday’s playoff game against South Granville High School by reaching base.

Highlights were few and far between for No. 26 Wallace-Rose Hill, which was overcome by the No. 7 Vikings 24-0 in the first round of the 2A playoffs last Tuesday.

South Granville (18-4), which captured state titles in 2018, 2016 and 2015 and was a runnerup in 2021, didn’t need long to figure out WRH pitchers Alexis Kennedy and Batts, bashing away for 19 hits.

“You never want to run the score up on anyone, but we were down big and our girls were still playing hard,” said WRH coach Cory Lovelace, whose team ended up 10-11. “Coach Kevin (Williams) and I have 100 wins in my eight years here and this is one of the best teams we’ve faced.”

Making the playoffs was an accomplishment for the Bulldogs, who went 8-4 in the East Central Conference to earn their spot.

“That was our goal coming into the season,” said Lovelace, whose team started out 0-6 and finished by winning 10 of its final 14 regular-season games. “We knew East Duplin and South Lenoir were the top schools.

“So beating James Kenan both times was the key.”

Emma Lanier collected the lone hit off Georgia Preddy, who struck out four and walked two. She did not overpower WRH, which hit the ball hard many times.

WRH found out quickly about the odd dimensions of the field when Cadence Strombeck hit a three-run homer in the first that looked like a fly-ball out that just drifted past right fielder Madison Davis.

It was the 28th round-tripper for the Vikings, who have a field that has a short porch down the right field line and into center field.

They added seven runs in the second inning and never looked back as they seek their 11th state title. South Granville was to face ECC champ South Lenoir (22-1) in the third round this week.

WRH, meanwhile, loses just one senior starter – Sarah Brinkley – and will regroup behind juniors Mary Hadden Braswell, Emma Baker, Laura Beth Russ and Bond and sophomores Batts and Kennedy.

“I’m proud of how we matured as a team and individually,” Lovelace said. “It was a fun season.”

Lovelace said his team turned itself around following a lopsided loss to East Duplin when he gave his players extra conditioning.

“They found out they didn’t want to run that much in practice, and the next game we beat James Kenan (10-4 on Feb. 18),” Lovelace said. “We had played terrible and I had them run a lot.”

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com

