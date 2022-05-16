The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Craven County in eastern North Carolina...
Southeastern Pitt County in eastern North Carolina...
Southwestern Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina...
* Until 630 PM EDT.
* At 537 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort
Barnwell, or 14 miles south of Ayden, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
New Bern, Vanceboro, Askins, Fort Barnwell, Jasper, Wilmar, Ernul
and Cove City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL PITT...SOUTH CENTRAL MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN
BEAUFORT COUNTIES...
At 532 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pactolus, or 9
miles east of Greenville, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Washington, River Road, Pactolus, Black Jack, Bunyan, Old Ford,
Chocowinity, Washington Park and Grimesland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
228 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
BEAUFORT CRAVEN DARE
DUPLIN GREENE HYDE
JONES LENOIR MARTIN
ONSLOW PAMLICO PITT
TYRRELL WASHINGTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO,
BELHAVEN, BETHEL, BEULAVILLE, BUXTON, CHOCOWINITY, COLUMBIA,
COVE CITY, CRESWELL, ENGELHARD, FAIRFIELD, FAISON, FARMVILLE,
GREENVILLE, GRIFTON, GRIMESLAND, GUM NECK, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON,
JACKSONVILLE, JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, KITTY HAWK,
LA GRANGE, MANTEO, MAYSVILLE, NAGS HEAD, NEW BERN,
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, OCRACOKE, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL,
PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, RODANTHE,
ROPER, SCRANTON, SNOW HILL, STUMPY POINT, SWANQUARTER, SWANSBORO,
TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW,
WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
CREEDMOOR – Sabrina Batts and Cadence Bond opened last Tuesday’s playoff game against South Granville High School by reaching base.
Highlights were few and far between for No. 26 Wallace-Rose Hill, which was overcome by the No. 7 Vikings 24-0 in the first round of the 2A playoffs last Tuesday.
South Granville (18-4), which captured state titles in 2018, 2016 and 2015 and was a runnerup in 2021, didn’t need long to figure out WRH pitchers Alexis Kennedy and Batts, bashing away for 19 hits.
“You never want to run the score up on anyone, but we were down big and our girls were still playing hard,” said WRH coach Cory Lovelace, whose team ended up 10-11. “Coach Kevin (Williams) and I have 100 wins in my eight years here and this is one of the best teams we’ve faced.”
Making the playoffs was an accomplishment for the Bulldogs, who went 8-4 in the East Central Conference to earn their spot.
“That was our goal coming into the season,” said Lovelace, whose team started out 0-6 and finished by winning 10 of its final 14 regular-season games. “We knew East Duplin and South Lenoir were the top schools.
“So beating James Kenan both times was the key.”
Emma Lanier collected the lone hit off Georgia Preddy, who struck out four and walked two. She did not overpower WRH, which hit the ball hard many times.
WRH found out quickly about the odd dimensions of the field when Cadence Strombeck hit a three-run homer in the first that looked like a fly-ball out that just drifted past right fielder Madison Davis.
It was the 28th round-tripper for the Vikings, who have a field that has a short porch down the right field line and into center field.
They added seven runs in the second inning and never looked back as they seek their 11th state title. South Granville was to face ECC champ South Lenoir (22-1) in the third round this week.
WRH, meanwhile, loses just one senior starter – Sarah Brinkley – and will regroup behind juniors Mary Hadden Braswell, Emma Baker, Laura Beth Russ and Bond and sophomores Batts and Kennedy.
“I’m proud of how we matured as a team and individually,” Lovelace said. “It was a fun season.”
Lovelace said his team turned itself around following a lopsided loss to East Duplin when he gave his players extra conditioning.
“They found out they didn’t want to run that much in practice, and the next game we beat James Kenan (10-4 on Feb. 18),” Lovelace said. “We had played terrible and I had them run a lot.”