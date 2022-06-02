BEULAVILLE – Braxton Brown was washing windows last week, part of the duties at his part-time job. The activity comes part and parcel with position, and he has unrelated assignments.
And while the Cleanup Police Force did not grade his work, it’s hard to imagine that the recently graduated senior from East Duplin failing to either hold up his responsibilities or be ready to make changes upon the suggestions for his bosses.
Brown has passed many life-changes-in-a-minute situations. His strength, willingness and dedication to embrace his shifting positions on the Panther football team speak volumes as to why he was selected to play in the North Carolina Coaches’ Association’s East-West All-Star summer classic on July 13 in Greensboro.
After playing in his final prep football game, Brown started his training as a linebacker for Methodist University in Fayetteville.
But the two-time all-county player was a defensive end on last fall’s East Central 2A Conference championship team, played linebacker his junior season after working his way into a starter his sophomore campaign on the defensive line.
“All that just shows what kind of kid he is,” said Panther coach Battle Holley. “He sacrifices himself for the betterment of the team.”
Brown is just the fifth Panther player to be selected to the all-star football game.
Follows footsteps
of Mitchell, Pickett
Ironically, he played both positions the previous two ED honorees did while they wore the colors of the blue.
Jordan Mitchell was a linebacker and Dorian Pickett a defensive lineman on the 2018 East team coached by Holley.
“Braxton could have stayed at linebacker, could have played running back or at linebacker or outside ’backer,” Holley said. “He’s played guard and tight end and ran the ball at times. So he’s also always been there if we need him at (offensive) guard or tackle, if someone had gotten hurt.
“He was our utility man.”
The 6-foot, 200-pounder wasn’t in a so-called “glamour” position in the trenches, and in fact studs in the war zone are often overlooked.
But by moving Brown to the line, East Duplin excelled, especially since safety dynamo Daunte Hall had a season so strong he was voted Defensive Player of the Year on the Duplin’s Elite All-County team.
ED’s defense had two shutouts and two games in which it held the opposition to six points en route to an 11-3 mark.That included a 24-21 win over Wallace-Rose Hill to capture the ECC crown.
The Panthers whipped East Bladen 63-0 and Clinton 39-22 in the first two rounds of the 2A playoffs before falling to WRH 21-17 in the third round. The Bulldogs sealed the game by stopping the Panthers six inches short on fourth down inside the 5-yard line with 1.7 seconds left.
Key to Panthers
return to power
Yet the season had redemptive tones written all over it for the Panthers.
ED went an uncharacteristic 3-4 in the strange 2020 season, which was played in the spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was good to beat Wallace, win the conference and show how defense can win games,” Brown said. “Our defense came with an attitude and we produced.”
Brown made 31 solo and 51 assisted tackles, including seven for lost yardage, 3.5 sacks and six QB hurries as the upfront leader of a defense that limited the opposition to slightly less than 16 points per game.
In 2020, Brown averaged 8.1 tackles in seven games as a linebacker. He had 41 tackles as a sophomore after taking over as a starter around mid-season.
His rise came from the work ethic of a weight-room junkie, where he pumped iron with the likes of juniors Hall and Gaby, the latter ED’s top rusher who is also a tough linebacker.
“He’s always had a good motor (hustle and speed) and been a high-octane player and put all he had into weight room,” Holley said.
Brown’s current load is to squat 485 pounds, bench 330, hang clean 365, front squat 405, and he’s lowered his 40-yard clocking from 4.88-seconds to 4.63 in the past six months.
Brown showed the same kind of power in his academics, carving out a 4.0 grade-point average. He’s hoping to major in kinesiology at Methodist, with the hopes of possibly being a personal trainer and coaching.
“I think I’ll be at linebacker but there’s no telling,” he said of his college position for the Monarchs.
Of course, he’s also keen on playing in the East-West game.
“It’s a big honor,” Brown said. “I was coached tough by coach (Seth) Sandlin, coach (Kirk) Kennedy, coach (Greg) Moore and all my other coaches at East Duplin. I’m there because of them and will do everything I can to live up to the letters on my helmet.”
East-West Notebook
The game will be played at Robert Jamieson Stadium on the campus of Greensboro Grimsley High School.
Rosters are selected by the coaches participating in the game, but players must first be nominated by their high school coaches.
The all-star game puts some of the top graduating seniors from the eastern part of the state up against their counterparts from the western part of the state.
Brown is one of 36 players on the East squad, which is coached by Wake Forrest head coach Reggie Lucas and his five assistants.
Mitchell and Pickett, both of whom are playing at Appalachian State, were captains when they played for the East.
Panther lineman Tayvian Hall was on the 2019 squad as Holley was an assistant coach in 2018, coached three of ED’s four all-star selections.
Holley’s career record is 124-52 in 14 years overall and 93-42 in 11 seasons at East Duplin.
East Duplin and Southeastern N.C. coaching legend Brian Aldridge was a coach for the East in 1997. He also coached Derrick Black, who made the squad in 2012.
Aldridge had a career record of 251-95-1 in 28 seasons, including 195-77 in 22 years with ED.
Fifteen Panther players have made E-W rosters in basketball and six in soccer.
The all-star football game kicked off in 1949. WRH has placed 22 players on the football roster, James Kenan 20 and North Duplin six.
Wallace-Rose Hill’s Marlon Marquez will play in the East-West soccer match on July 12 at MacPherson Stadium in Greensboro. Soccer rosters were released more than two months ago.
The all-star soccer match started in 1992.
