The top two candidates for Duplin’s Elite Coach of the Year are young baseball-is-the-greatest-game-of-all-time proponents.
They might coach another sport, but their DNA is embedded with all aspects of baseball, especially strategy, teamwork and unity, and that the game must be played more than in the spring months of the prep season.
East Duplin’s Brandon Thipgen and North Duplin’s Colton Chrisman fell off the same mental baseball statue as found in Cooperstown. Both coach football. But it was in the spring of their youth that they fell in love with baseball, whose overall popularity has waned in the past two decades.
It’s hard to remain impartial when picking the top coach, if only looking at the numbers.
Thigpen had an unbeaten team until its 24th game, the third round of the 2A playoffs, setting a school record for wins and winning its first conference championship since 1998.
Yet Chrisman’s Rebels won 11 straight en route to a Carolina 1A Conference title with an 18-4, the best at North Duplin since 2011.
Both had talent.
Both had a plan of action because both are baseball-crazed managers who enjoy steering the ship.
Both had a few games in which the Baseball Gods smiled upon them.
Both coach American Legion baseball teams in the summer. Thigpen in Duplin County. Chrisman in Wayne County.
They do it because they both absolutely love the game and because they know players must develop in the off-season.
Chrisman, 27, is younger than Thigpen, 30, and in a way following in his footsteps.
Chrisman last played the game in 2012 at Southern Wayne under Trae McKee, a baseball mind that was formed from the philosophy of legendary coach Doyle Whitfield.
Chrisman played on Saints’ teams that won 17 and 18 games his final two seasons (2011, 2012), making it to the third round of the 3A playoffs each year.
Baseball is bigger in Wayne County than Duplin and that’s really fact and not fiction.
Yet it was blockbuster-sized to Thigpen when he played at East Duplin.
He then played at Methodist University before earning his degree, collecting 45 hits his senior season and whacking out a .362 pace as a junior.
Thigpen took over the Panthers’ program in 2017. ED went 13-1 his initial season and then 16-7 and 18-5 in the next two campaigns.
Everyone lost in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season after five games. ED went 10-3 in 2021 in a season that limited schools to 14 regular-season games.
Thipgen made all the right moves this spring during a historic run, and much like Chrisman, has loads of talent returning next season.
Chrisman never played college ball, but immersed himself in the game through coaching. Not many prep coaches win 18 games their first season.
Fame – and winning, too – is often fleeting. It often depends on uncontrollable variables such as injuries, scheduling, talent performing at its peak and the moods and ways of 16- to 17-year-old males.
But expect both coaches to keep their respective programs on the edge.
Good baseball coaches find ways to overcome obstacles – seen and unseen.
The attention to detail started long ago for both, although it’s likely even they don’t know when that happened.
But it’s my guess both knew exactly when they picked out their favorite Major League Baseball team and player.
I’ll think about both coaches when I watch Thigpen’s Red Sox battle Chrisman’s Yankees on July 9.
Chances are they may both be busy in a dugout near you.