KENANSVILLE -- Summer, alas.
Lots of folks are saying that very slowly to relish the “aaah” feeling of what is the first time since before the pandemic, the one that was most costly on baseball and softball teams, stripping away the 2020 season for both.
Our newspaper publishes its top stories to the tune of the traditional calendar year – January to December.
Yet what happens during the academic – and prep athletic seasons – covers an annual September to June perspective.
So the following information will either be old news or a plate of the best leftovers from the school year.
Two superb,
dominant teams
I’d have to think our top team story is between the Wallace-Rose Hill football team’s trip to the 2A finals or the East Duplin baseball team’s march to the third round and eventual 23-1 finish.
Since this is not a numbered list, let’s pay homage to both teams.
Both had a common ingredient – a star who showed the way.
Bulldogs’ running back Kanye Roberts, who ran for a record-setting 3,505 yards to finish as Duplin County’s all-time career rusher with 7,318 yards.
He averaged 219 yards per game and scored 58 times, upping his career total to 104.
Roberts had more yards last season than many all-time greats had in their careers.
He moved to Boone in January after getting a full ride scholarship at Appalachian State.
ED’s Vitamin C
is Cavanaugh
How dare anyone compare Roberts’ athletic accomplishments to anyone.
No need for that. Nick Cavanagh’s baseball stat lines stand among the greatest in Duplin County history.
While no one would ever suggest Cavanaugh was a better football player, his Panthers outdueled WRH in the regulaur season to capture the ECC title. He was ED’s quarterback.
Yet Cavanaugh shone like the brightest star in the East on the diamond with unmatched numbers.
He was 12-0 on the mound, striking out 113 and walking just 16 in 62.1 innings.
That’s superstar solid.
But there’s more.
He hit .382 with 20 RBI and 32 runs.
He got his first career homer in his final game, a third-round loss to Roanoke Rapids in which he was unable to go to the hill because he exceeded his pitch count in a second-round win.
Six other
forget-me-
not footballers
Six other names emerged from the season – RBs Kaymond Farrior and Antwan Montgomery, who were part of WRH’s historic offense; ED RB Avery Gaby, who also won a state title in the 300-meter hurdles two weeks ago; and JK’s all-purpose gridiron grinder Andrew Pender, who played QB, RB, WR – and wherever the Tigers lined him up. Pender won the triple jump at the 2A track and field championships and was on the Duplin’s Elite All-County first team in basketball.
Panther safety Daunte Hall, who was the county’s Defensive Player of the Year, and d-lineman Braxton Brown, who was selected to play in the North Carolina Coaches’ East-West all-star classic in July, likewise had special seasons.
Soccer side-outs
Last fall, James Kenan was the top soccer team as the Tigers high-powered offense was sparked by Duplin’s Elite performers Maken Augustine (34 goals, 25 assists) and Omar Covarrubias (28 and 17) and Adrian Capistran (9 and 15).
JK went 18-4-1 and captured the ECC title for the third consecutive season.
WRH’s Marlon Marquez scored 40 goals to land on the all-state squad in 2A.
This spring, the East Duplin girls picked up their second straight conference title. Additionally, Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan made the state playoff field, which has been anything but common for the two programs.
Bulldogs. Rebels
hoop dreamin’
Four names said basketball in Duplin County – Jalen James, Nora Williams, Reece Outlaw and Addy Higginbotham.
James, a junior, was at the head of the hoops class.
He paced WRH to the second round of the playoffs with an all-around game that was second to none in Duplin.
Williams completed her four-year career by helping the Tigers (9-13, 7-5 ECC) return to the state playoffs, qualifying by finishing third in the ECC behind South Lenoir (23-5) and Southwest Onslow (23-3).
Shooting guard Outlaw, a sophomore, and point guard Higginbotham, a freshman, were the spark for North Duplin’s 22-2 campaign that ended in the third round of the 1A playoffs.
More standouts
on the diamond
East Duplin had a monumental baseball season – but so did the Rebels.
And softball teams at North Duplin and East Duplin had banner seasons, while James Kenan returned to the playoffs for the first time in several seasons.
Individual all-county awards will be printed in the next few weeks’ presentation of our Duplin’s Elite teams. But here are a few players in the running for the marquee slots.
ED catcher Chase Pierce capped his four-year career by hitting .417.
JK’s Clay Pridgen helped his team return to the playoffs via his pitching (6-2, 0.99 ERA).
Outlaw (.569), Higginbotham (.545) and Logan Jones (.438) paced a young ND softball team to a 13-6 mark and Carolina 1A Conference title.
The Panther softball team lost six starters from 2021, but won 19 games before exiting the 2A playoffs in the third round. Chief to the push was Chandler Mobley, who hit .507 as ED beat five 3A classification schools.
JK’s Rachel Blanchard (.484) led Duplin in home runs with 10, while pacing the Tigers to a 12-9 mark. JK fell in the second round of the playoffs. Blanchard will play at Methodist University next spring.
Yet perhaps the biggest surprise of the spring was the re-emergence of the Rebel baseball team.
ND won two tournament titles, an ECC regular season championship and made it to the third round of the state playoffs.
Seniors Kyle Smith (.491), Gavin Lee (.294, 5-0 on the mound) and Landon Kelly (.327), and junior Eric Rosas (.320, 5-1 on the mound) were the first layer of experience behind the upstart play of freshman leadoff hitter Hunt Pate (.415), catcher Austin Duff (.403) and OF Wesley Holmes (.265).
North Duplin first-year head coach Colton Chrisman has a nice nucleus following a season that saw his Rebels go 18-4, its most wins since 2011.
The Duplin Times sports staff is in process of determining all-county selections for baseball and softball and one point is clear: Competition for the marquee awards and spots on the first- and second-teams will be as stiff as in any years past.
Stay tuned for the final tabulations, which are based on conversations with coaches, statistics and the eye-ball test. It’s going to take a combination of these to reach the finish line for the 2021-22 sports seasons.
