WALLACE – Fighting through adversity is a part of Cameren Dalrymple’s story.
The former Wallace-Rose Hill running back has sidestepped two health scares and is looking forward to playing football this fall for the Naval Academy.
That the 2020 graduate and Mr. Offense in Duplin County, is even listed on the roster might be a miracle in itself.
Shortly after arriving at the academy’s prep school in Newport, R.I., doctors discovered Dalrymple had a rare heart disease that caused it to beat irregularly.
“Just the fact that they did an intensive physical probably saved his life,” said WRH football coach Kevin Motsinger. “That wouldn’t have gotten found at just about any other place.”
Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a type of heart condition that you are born with, causes rapid heart rate. He was treated with shock therapy, cardiac ablation and medicines to control the symptoms.
More importantly he could not have physical activity.
He was diagnosed with the syndrome in June of 2020 and had surgery five months later.
It put the son of Richard Darlrymple and Wannee Basden in a mental pickle for a year.
“I did a lot of thinking about my future,” Dalrymple said. “I had a lot of talks with my mom and dad, trying to figure out the best option.”
Darlymple moved to Annapolis for his freshman season last fall, yet got little playing time. He was switched from running back to safety when Kevin Brennan and Mitch West suffered career-ending injuries.
Now he’s back at running back in Navy’s triple option attack. He’ll likely get playing time because of his ability to block, a trait that also helped Javonte Williams at UNC and in the NFL.
“I’ve got a big chance right now to show what I can do,” Dalrymple said. “It was tough getting cleared and then trying to play as a freshman.’”
Motsinger said Navy watched tapes to pinpoint Dalrymple.
“I had several coaches on a conference call telling me their No. 1 running back recruit was from California, No. 2 from Texas, No. 2 from Florida and No. 4 from Wake Forest. They said in every film they watched none of those guys were ever seen blocking. Yet in our clips, Cameron was knocking off linemen and linebackers.
“He learned well. When you play here you lift (weights), work, get physical, block and hit people.”
Midshipmen
on the rise?
Navy finished 3-7 last season, yet won two of its final three games, including a 17-13 triumph over Army. Coach Ken Niumataldo (105-75) has taken the Midshipmen to 11 bowl games since 2007, the last of which was a 21-20 win over Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl to complete an 11-2 season in 2019.
Georgia Tech, Navy, Army and the Air Force are the lone college teams to use triple option. It has worked like a gem at the military academies.
Last season, Army went 9-4 and beat Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl, while the Air Force went 10-3 and beat Louisville in the First Responders Bowl.
It is more aptly described it is a flex bone offense.
By either description, it is a running attack that favors Dalrymple’s style.
Navy rushed for 3,040 yards last season and passed for only 681.
“I feel confident we’ll win more games than last year,” Dalrymple said. “We start summer workouts on Monday. I feel good about my size and speed and confidence, and am near the top of my grade in academics. I want to play. I didn’t get to play much last season. I’m pretty confident I’ll get to play this season.”
Navy is in the AAC and has encounters with Notre Dame, East Carolina and Cincinnati (one of four BCS teams vying for the national title. The Bearcats fell to Alabama, which in turn lost to Georgia in the title game.
Navy has a young roster, filled with freshmen and sophomores. Dalrymple is a rising sophomore and has gone from 170 pounds as a senior at WRH to 210.
’Dawg days
Darlymple was a part of two state title teams at WRH, while also playing basketball and baseball and running track.
But football was always his sport of choice.
“I miss Friday nights in front of the community, showing everyone what we could do,” he said. “I also miss our weight room and, I know this sounds funny, but eating at Bojangles and Zaxby’s. We don’t have either in Maryland.”
As a junior, Dalrymple had 10 games of 100 or more yards during a campaign where he ran for 1,667 yards and 12 touchdowns. He and Roberts were first-team Duplin’s Elite all-county running backs. WRH lost to Southwest Onslow in the third round of the playoffs.
In his senior season, he played in just 10 of 12 games and limped through a few of those. He hobbled his way to 17 yards in a 14-7 loss to Clinton and netted just 61 versus Whiteville in a 41-7 setbackithe first round of the playoffs. He was hardly the back that earlier in the season rushed for 166 yards against defending 4A champ Wake Forest, or the player who got 239 against Midway.
Through setbacks and some of life’s unexpected falls, there has been growth for Dalrymple.
“He was a very hot-headed and emotional as a freshman,” Motsinger said. “He was used to getting his way because he was always one of the better players. He’s matured and the man he is now is unbelievable.
“I’m still convinced if (Hurricane) Florence didn’t hit we’d have won the state championship and not lost in that flooded field at Southwest (Onslow) His injury his senior year was awful for us, and a couple of other key player were also injured.”
Things indeed have a way of turning out different by changing the variables.
WRH’s RB
Hall of Fame
since 2013
But for now, WRH’s running back hierarchy during its streak since 2013 reads: Johnny Glaspie, Keyshawn Canady, Javonte Williams, Desmond Newkirk, Cameren Dalrymple and Kanye Roberts.
That group produced six state titles and kept the tradition of running the football, perfectly in tune with how it started so long ago with Jack Holley, the state’s second-winningest coach (412-96-9).
Dalrymple’s father Richard is an air-traffic controller in Charlotte, mother Wannee is the manager of a fast-food restaurant, and his four sisters still live in Wallace. The former student body president at WRH, who was selected for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, turned 20 in May.
“Growing up with Kanye and Javonte was great because we always challenged one another,” Dalrymple said. “One of would do something and then look at the other two to match it. It was fun. I’m not surprised the three of us are playing at the next level.”
