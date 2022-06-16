061622_dt_rec-stuff Staff report Jun 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CALYPSO – Registration for fall flag and youth football is ongoing at the Calypso Parks and Recreation Department.Registration is offered each Saturday in June at the Calypso Ballpark.Age groups are 5- and 6-year-olds for flag football, and 8-Under, 10-Under and 12-Under for tackle football.For information, contact Freddy Southerland at (919) 222-4010 or Roy Cottle at (919) 223-3003.Softball,hoopsin WallaceThe Wallace Parks and Recreation Department is having baseball, softball and soccer camps this summer.Basketball camp for girls is June 27-30 at Wallace Middle. Basketball camp for boys is July 1-2 at Wallace-Rose Hill High School. Softball camp is June 20-23 at Wallace Middle.All three imes for the camps are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.For information, call the Wallace Parks and Recreation Depart. at (910) 285-2905. Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wallace Middle Recreation Department Basketball Sport American Football Softball Calypso Park Football Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector