CALYPSO – Registration for fall flag and youth football is ongoing at the Calypso Parks and Recreation Department.

Registration is offered each Saturday in June at the Calypso Ballpark.

Age groups are 5- and 6-year-olds for flag football, and 8-Under, 10-Under and 12-Under for tackle football.

For information, contact Freddy Southerland at (919) 222-4010 or Roy Cottle at (919) 223-3003.

Softball,hoops

in Wallace

The Wallace Parks and Recreation Department is having baseball, softball and soccer camps this summer.

Basketball camp for girls is June 27-30 at Wallace Middle. Basketball camp for boys is July 1-2 at Wallace-Rose Hill High School. Softball camp is June 20-23 at Wallace Middle.

All three imes for the camps are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For information, call the Wallace Parks and Recreation Depart. at (910) 285-2905.

