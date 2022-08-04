Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bchoggard@apgenc.com events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
Aug. 5
Acting Classes
BEAR GRASS - A Hollywood actor, author and acting coach is conducting in-person acting classes in Bear Grass from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. beginning Friday, Aug. 5 and ending Saturday, Aug. 7
David Lee Homb, who had lead roles in several movies and TV shows in the ‘80s and ‘90s, will offer the three-day coaching class for all ages.
The three-day-event is $60 per person.
For more information, email John R. Furlough at himrocks1990@gmail.com, or call 252-495-1755 or 252-495-4161.
The classes will be located at1807 Sweet Home Church Rd. in Bear Grass.
Aug. 6
Concealed Carry Handgun Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this class from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
The class will be held on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Robersonville Community Event
ROBERSONVILLE - A young professional and entrepreneur, Ki’Shawnda “KiKi” Parker is holding a community outreach event at 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the old Robersonville ballpark.
There will be sack races, and games such as tug-of war, basketball and flag football.
There will be a water-gun fight and a kickball competition at the end of the event.
There will be raffles for gaming cards, (such as X-box and Play Station) and book bags.
There will also be food and face painting.
Aug. 8
Defensive Driving Course Begins
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this class from 8 a.m. - 12 noon Monday, Aug. 8 on the Williamston campus.
This course will be four hours.
The fee for this course is $55.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 9
Defensive Driving Course
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this course from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Williamston campus.
This will be an 8 hours course.
The fee for this course is $105.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Apprentice Line Technician Academy Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is now accepting applications for the next Apprentice Line Technician Program. Class will meet Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. starting on Monday, Aug. 15.
This class is a total of 420 hours. Once the class is underway, the meeting hours will vary in order to accommodate outdoor activities.
This class will be held at the Williamston campus.
This program qualifies for “Career in a Year” funding, which covers the cost of tuition.
Applications are available on the Continuing Education page of MCC’s website at https://www.martincc.edu/otherconed.
Those interested in applying may also contact Nathan Mizell via email at nathan.mizell@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0232.
Aug. 16
Welding Class Meets
WILLAISMTON – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering a welding course from 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and ending on Nov. 30 on the Williamston campus.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Effective Teacher Training Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this class from 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday beginning Thursday, Aug. 16 and ending on Sept. 15 on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this course is $125.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Preparing and Analyzing Your Financial Statements Seminar Meets
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center at MCC is presenting this seminar from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
This seminar will be held online and is free.
To register, visit the NC SBC website at https://www.ncsbc.net or contact Lena Jackson via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0201.
Aug. 17
Community Book Club Meets
WILLIAMSTON – MCC librarian Maryanne Caudle will facilitate a discussion of Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo at 12 noon on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The discussion will be held in the conference room at Martin Community College.
Copies of the book will be available to borrow from the college or public library.
The book club is free and open to all who want to read the book and discuss it.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 18
Tuition Free Career in a Year Program Begins
WILLIAMSTON – MCC “Career in a Year” program classes will begin on Aug. 18.
Train for 23 essential, in demand careers in one year or less.
Registration is now taking place.
See which programs are available at https://www.martincc.edu/.../bannerattchm.../careeryear.pdf.
Get started by emailing admissions@martincc.edu or calling 252-789-0268.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Refrigeration Certificate Class
WILLIAMSTON – MCC will be offering four refrigeration classes needed to ear a certificate in refrigeration this fall. The first class will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18 in Refrigeration and HVACR Electricity.
Comfort Cooling will begin on Oct. 4 and Refrigeration Systems will begin on Nov. 7.
Financial aid is available for those who qualify.
For more information or to register visit the MCC website at www.martincc.edu, email help@martincc.edu or call 252-789-1521.
Aug. 20
Musical Fest Planned
WILLIAMSTON – Musical Fest with all kinds of music is set to happen Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the E.J Hayes Alumni Center.
There will be something for everyone.
Vendor booths are available.
For more information or if interested in a vending booth call 252-508-9697.
E.J. Hayes Alumni Center is located at 705 Washington St. in Williamston.
Nursing Assistant Refresher Course Rescheduled
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC has rescheduled the dates for upcoming NA II Refresher Course. The course will be from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. starting Saturday, Aug. 20, Saturday, Aug. 27 and the last date is Saturday, Sept. 3.
The course will be held on all Saturdays on the Williamston campus.
This is the last time this class will be offered until the summer of 2023.
Financial aid for tuition and materials may be available through WIOA (NC Works) in the person residing county.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 27
Gold Star Family Dinner
DURHAM – The Gold Star Family Dinner committee will be hosting the statewide dinner this year at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park.
The dinner is open to the public.
It will be honoring service members who lost their lives serving our country.
The Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park is located at 4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham.
Aug. 29
Basic Law Enforcement Training Class Begins
WILLIAMSTION – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC will be offering BLET training from 6 – 10 p.m. Monday – Friday and every other weekend during the day beginning Aug. 29.
The course is approximately 16 weeks.
It qualifies for the “Career in a Year” program.
Those interested in applying must complete a packet of information forms. The packets may be downloaded from the MCC website, obtained in person, by mail for Cliff Hales at clifton.hales@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0267
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 30
Adult Acrylic Painting Class Meets
WILLIAMSTON – Adult Acrylic Painting Class will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Martin Memorial Library.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present and instructional video to paint a hibiscus blossom with acrylics on canvas.
Instruction is free and the participants will need to bring their own supplies.
Registration is required and limited.
Call 252-792-7476, email aphelps@bhmlib.org or visit Martin Memorial Library to register.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Ongoing
Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc.
WILLIAMSTON – Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is now open for church services. Hours of worship are 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for worship service on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Sundays.
Monthly Service will be at 3 p.m. on the 4th Sunday of the month.
The pastor at Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is Pastor Cynthia Pointe.
Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is located at 112 East Main St. in Williamston.
Career in a Year Tuition Funding
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College will be offering Career in a Year Funding.
Martin Community College has organized 45 of its programs into credential-producing, short-term segments of classes that qualify for “Career in a Year” funding.
This is in a response to the dire need of local businesses for employees with basic skills.
Martin Community College’s Fall semester will being on August 18.
Contact admissions@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0268 to begin applying.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Martin Community Historical Society
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.
They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the past years and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.
Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.
Rental Coordinator
WILLIAMSTON – Change in Rental Coordinator at E.J. Hayes Alumni Center.
Effective immediately, Thelma Purvis will be responsible for all building rentals.
Contact her at 252-792-0606 or email at purvisthelma@gmail.com.
Annual Fall Bazaar
WILLIAMSTON – Piney Grove Baptist Church is now taking donations. Drop off times are the first and third Saturdays of the month and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The drop off locations are the Activity Center across from Piney Grove Baptist Church, Farm Life Community in Martin County.
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.