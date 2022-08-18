Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Aug. 18
Teen Watercolor Workshop Scheduled
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library is hosting this workshop at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.
The workshop is for ages 12 years or older.
Registration is required for the workshop.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Tuition Free Career in a Year Program Begins
WILLIAMSTON - MCC “Career in a Year” program classes will begin on Aug. 18.
Train for 23 essential, in demand careers in one year or less.
Registration is now taking place.
See which programs are available at https://www.martincc.edu/.../bannerattchm.../careeryear.pdf.
Get started by emailing admissions@martincc.edu or calling 252-789-0268.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Refrigeration Certificate Class
WILLIAMSTON - MCC will be offering four refrigeration classes needed to earn a certificate in refrigeration this fall. The first class will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18 in Refrigeration and HVACR Electricity.
Comfort Cooling will begin on Oct. 4 and Refrigeration Systems will begin on Nov. 7.
Financial aid is available for those who qualify.
For more information or to register visit the MCC website at www.martincc.edu, email help@martincc.edu or call 252-789-1521.
Aug. 20
Nursing Assistant Refresher Course Rescheduled
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC has rescheduled the dates for the upcoming NA II Refresher Course. The course will be from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. starting Saturday, Aug. 20, Saturday, Aug. 27 and the last date is Saturday, Sept. 3.
The course will be held on all Saturdays on the Williamston campus.
This is the last time this class will be offered until the summer of 2023.
Financial aid for tuition and materials may be available through WIOA (NC Works) in the person residing in the county.
To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 23
Back to School Story Time Scheduled
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library is hosting back to school story time at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health Meeting Set
ELIZABETH CITY - The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health Meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Pasquotank County Health Department.
The meeting will be held in the S. Michael Sutton, MD ARHS Board Room.
Participants may attend the meeting in person.
For more information, call Ashley Stop at 252-338-4405.
The Pasquotank County Health Department is located at 711 Roanoke Ave. in Elizabeth City.
Aug. 27
Gold Star Family Dinner
DURHAM - The Gold Star Family Dinner committee will be hosting the statewide dinner this year at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park.
The dinner is open to the public.
It will be honoring service members who lost their lives serving our country.
The Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park is located at 4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham.
Aug. 29
Basic Law Enforcement Training Class Begins
WILLIAMSTION - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC will be offering BLET training from 6 – 10 p.m. Monday – Friday and every other weekend during the day beginning Aug. 29.
The course is approximately 16 weeks.
It qualifies for the “Career in a Year” program.
Those interested in applying must complete a packet of information forms. The packets may be downloaded from the MCC website, obtained in person, by mail for Cliff Hales at clifton.hales@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0267
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 30
Adult Acrylic Painting Class Meets
WILLIAMSTON – Adult Acrylic Painting Class will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Martin Memorial Library.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video on how to paint a hibiscus blossom with acrylics on canvas.
Instruction is free and the participants will need to bring their own supplies.
Registration is required and limited.
Call 252-792-7476, email aphelps@bhmlib.org or visit Martin Memorial Library to register.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Sept. 4
Men and Women Emphasis Day Set
POWELLSVILLE – The First Baptist Missionary Church of Powellsville is hosting a Men and Women Emphasis Day starting at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.
The guest preacher will be Bishop Landon Mason of The Greater Saunders Grove Baptist Church.
The music will be provided by Jerrell Sessoms.
The First Baptist Missionary Church is located at 407 East Main St. in Powellsville.
Sept. 27
Game Changers will begin
AULANDER – Place of Possibilities will be hosting Game Changers from 3:15 – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Tuesday, Sept. 27.
One hour of homework assistance will be provided along with recreation for the students.
They will be accepting 20 students ranging from Kindergarten to 8th grade.
Call or text 252-398-7848 to register.
Place of Possibilities is located at 1144 Hexlena Rd. in Aulander.
Ongoing
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.
to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.