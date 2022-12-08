Last Friday was an unforgettable night for Battle Holley, his staff, players, parents and student body, all of whom melted into a sea of blue on the field following East Duplin’s 28-26 win over Wallace-Rose Hill in the 2A East Region final.

Some shed tears. Others smiled as broadly as the goal posts. Hugs were tight and long.

