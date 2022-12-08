Last Friday was an unforgettable night for Battle Holley, his staff, players, parents and student body, all of whom melted into a sea of blue on the field following East Duplin’s 28-26 win over Wallace-Rose Hill in the 2A East Region final.
Some shed tears. Others smiled as broadly as the goal posts. Hugs were tight and long.
While winning a state title is clearly the final mission, it doesn’t get too much better than this since the Panthers won on their home field, beat their arch-rival – and 16 seniors left Brian Aldridge Field for the final time with victory chants and bookmark memories that can never be misplaced.
“They can’t take this away from you,” Holley said in a somewhat raspy voice in the locker room.
Avery Gaby had the last word before the team returned to the field for more celebrations.
“The bond we have is like no other,” said strong safety Brecken Bowles, who plays basketball and baseball and could be an all-county player in three sports. “
ED has several two-way monsters, including Jesse Clinesmith and Kade Kennedy. Clinesmtih may have had his best game of the season defensively, while Kennedy, for the second straight game, came up with a long run, this time 79 yards. In the past two games he’s had 142 yards – as ED’s No. 3 back. Plus, he leads ED in tackles with 139. Jackson Gause is second with 125, while Bowles is third with 114.
“This is a great night that we’ve worked four years for,” Clinesmith said. “And what a great team and environment this is. It’s great all the way around.”
“Every time we had to make a big play we did and that’s what great teams do,” added Kennedy.
Gaby is the Panthers’ emotional and field leader in addition to being a star running back and solid defender.
“He’s a heck of a runner and heck of an athlete and an amazing leader,” Kennedy said.
Gaby, who passed the 2,000-yard plateau and has scored 40 times, ran for 139 yards and two scores.
He says the team prayers and is the FCA leader, too.
“Our team is blessed by the Lord,” Gaby said. “He got us here and this game was what every one expected.”
And then some if you are a Panther fan, since WRH knocked them out in the third round last season and then won two more games to advance to the 2A final.
So now ED prepares for Reidsville on Saturday, an 11 a.m. kickoff at UNC’s Kenan Stadium.
“We’ll do what we do every week and that’s the beauty of it all,” Gaby said. “We do our jobs, work hard and give all the glory to God.”
Holley’s title search
While beating his alma mater and school where his late father Jack coached, being in the finals is an accomplishment, Holley would love a title.
He’s guided ED to consecutive ECC titles, beating WRH in six of the past eight meetings and has a career record of 138-54.
But there is nothing like holding an NCHSAA trophy.
His father went 412-96-9 and was the state’s all-time wins leader for 15 years. The legendary Jack Holley went to state finals in 2001, 2004 and 2005 but his Bulldogs lost each time, twice by one point. He had two coaching stints at WRH totaling 16 seasons, three at Tabor City totaling 18 years, four seasons at South Columbus and two at Hallsboro, with his last three at Harrells Christian Academy. In his first year at HCA (2008), he guided the Crusaders to a North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association championship, his first and only state title.
None of that matters to his son, right now at least, though, as he’s totally focused on Reidsville.
Yet Battle Holley realized the accomplishment of the current Panther team. It’s one that WRH coach Kevin Motsigner says “is better than the 20017 team” that went to the 2AA finals and lost to Hibriten 16-14.
“It’s been a great year and we’ve fought through a lot of adversity,” Holley said. “These guys worked so hard and love one another. We have a big challenge in front of us. It’s been a great year with a gritty group and we’re more than excited to represent Duplin County in the state finals. We’ve had some tough games but found ways to win.”
And it was a do-or-regret season for East Duplin, which has 16 seniors.
“This has been great for our community,” said Holley, who is athletics director at a school that had nine home games this fall.
A throng of football coaches from the region, as well as many former players from both teams came to East Duplin for the region final, which was largely out of respect for Holley and the program he’s built in 12 seasons in Beulaville.
And everyone will be watching or attending the game on Saturday as it is recorded live through the NCHSAA’s partnership with the NFHS Network and on WPAQ/WSYD on the radio dial.
Holley, who is in his 15th season as a head coach, might never catch his father in terms of career wins. But he has a chance to wear the NCHSAA state crown his father never had on his head.
However who knew Jack would probably say a crown is too cumbersome, gaudy and not his style
He’d likely prefer the traditional bucket that football coaches wear in the heat of summer, and which Jack Holley often wore on the sideline at games. Perhaps with 2022 State 2A Champs engraved on it.
His son wants that and a piece of hardware for his school’s trophy case.
But more importantly, he wants a title for his players to talk about for decades to come.
That’s the no-nonsense Holley everyone knows and loves.
