This July will mark the first annual Fuel Safety Month, serving as an important reminder that handling any type of fuel requires caution.
A longtime leader in the fuel container industry, Scepter has created this new yearly event to coincide with barbecues, yard work and recreational activities.
“Knowledge is a powerful tool to help prevent accidents,” said Dan Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter.
With that in mind, Marshall shared the following tips:
Fuel storage
- Seek out containers with a user-controlled flow valve, child safety features and a flame mitigation device (FMD) for safety. Never remove or alter the FMD.
- Only purchase fuel containers approved by federal or state authorities. For example, the Scepter SmartControl fuel containers for gasoline, kerosene and diesel are designed to substantially exceed standards set by the American Society for Testing and Materials and the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
- Store fuel containers in a secure, dry location away from furnaces, hot water tanks and any other potential source of heat.
Fueling up at the pump
- Never allow children to operate pumps or fill fuel containers.
- Never smoke when filling a gas tank or fuel container.
- Remove fuel containers from vehicles before refilling, and turn off your vehicle’s engine. Place containers on the ground a safe distance from vehicles when refilling.
- Never fill past the “fuel fill line” on your container. Leaving space allows for expansion.
- If a static-caused fire occurs, leave the nozzle in the fill pipe. Immediately move away from the vehicle and notify the station attendant.
- Secure filled fuel containers in your vehicle against tipping and sliding.
- Never leave filled containers in car trunks or the flat bed of pickup trucks, and keep out of direct sunlight.
Outdoor chores
- Only use fuel outside, in well-ventilated areas where you will not breathe in the fumes.
- Gasoline is a fluid with fumes that can generate dangerous explosive power. Keep gasoline away from ignition sources and hot or running equipment.
- If you run out of fuel during a project, let the hot motor cool down before adding more. This eliminates the risk that fuel is accidentally spilled on a hot surface. If this happens, the fuel or fumes could ignite and potentially explode.
Should a flammable liquid spill, immediately contact your fire department or local authorities for cleaning instructions and restrict access to the area from children and pets.
Outdoor activities
- Gasoline is not a lighter fluid. Never try to start or accelerate a bonfire, barbecue or grill with gasoline.
- Never allow children near fuel containers or running equipment.
- Don’t guess. Check which fuel type is recommended for your outdoor lawn and sports equipment. Follow all manufacturer safety recommendations.
- Never use gasoline as a cleaning agent, or to wash hands.
- Choose the right container. While a Scepter SmartControl container works for family chores, easy-to-transport Scepter Marine Containers and 14-gallon wheeled Duramax containers are designed for boating needs.
- To help get you ready for fuel-related tasks, review safety videos online by visiting Scepter.com.
This summer, don’t fuel up without first reviewing how to do so safely and properly.