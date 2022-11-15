Following are vote totals for contested local and statewide races on the ballot in Pitt and Greene counties.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 3:59 pm
Don Davis, 133,792
Sandy Smith, 122,128
Greg Murphy, 165,690
Barbara D. Gaskins, 81,503
Buck Newton, 38,496
Milton F. (Toby) Fitch, 28,333
Kandie Smith, 35,988
Karen Kozel, 33,131
Gloristine Brown, 12,854
Charles “Drock” Vincent, 11,244
Timothy Reeder, 15,069
Brian Farkas, 14,607
Chris Humphrey, 17,463
Lillie Williams, 10,899
Greene Commissioners
Jerry R. Jones, 3,059
Natasha Sutton, 2,516
Bennie Heath, 3,027
Salvador A. Tinoco, 2,831
Ray Johnson, 3,037
Eric Keel, 2,585
Chris Nunnally, 4,247
Neal Driver, 3,602
Benji Holloman, 5,449
Faye Hardy Bordeaux, 4,557
Mark C. Smith, 5,688
Randall Martoccia, 5,105
Greene Sheriff
Matt Sasser, 3,721
James Harper, 2,293
Paula Dance, 29,900
Gary Weaver, 24,072
Greene Board of Education (Three seats)
Mason R. Dyer, 3,635
Darius Shackleford, 2,559
Leisa Edwards Batts, 2,424
Lynne Blow, 2,265
Tracy Everette-Lenz, 2,153
Kenneth Andrew Jones, 988
Gary L. Davis, 891
Amy Robin Cole, 2,351
Julianna B. Jaquith, 1,643
Jennifer Lee Hodgson, 3,499
Lee Williamson, 2,127
Levi C. Smith Sr., 1,222
Kelly Taylor Weaver, 3,354
Sandy Maria Moyer, 2,888
Green Soil and Water (Two seats)
Jack Edmondson, 3,194
Donald Broughton Beaman, 2,563
Tyler Harper, 1,820
Statewide Races
Ted Budd, 1,891,342
Cheri Beasley, 1,755,716
Shannon Wilson Bray, 50,812
Matt Hoh, 29,163
Richard Dietz, 1,950,323
Lucy Inman, 1,758,273
Trey Allen, 1,941,991
Sam J. Ervin IV, 1,764,509
Julee Tate Flood, 1,941,252
Carolyn J. Thompson, 1,747,634
Donna Stroud, 2,012,454
Brad A. Salmon, 1,673,631
John M. Tyson, 1,951,890
Gale Murray Adams, 1,734,513
Michael J. Stading, 1,953,052
Darren Jackson, 1,727,967
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.
