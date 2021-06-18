Even relaxation and fun take some preparation. But there’s no reason to work harder than you need to. Follow these hacks to get to the good stuff faster this summer.
Optimized travel:
- Traveling by car this summer? Road navigation apps like Waze combine GPS and real-time crowd-sourced information to help you find the best route based on traffic conditions. But remember, sometimes the journey is also an opportunity for fun and there are apps for people who embrace that mindset. RoadTrippers, for example, can help you make the most of the mileage, as it offers information about scenic detours, local attractions and more.
Waterside fun: Whether you’re hanging out poolside, lakeside or at the beach, faster, smarter set-up means there will be more time to unwind. Luckily, there is a brand-new pool flotation technology designed to help you get out on the water faster. Check out SwimWays Spring Floats, an ultra-comfortable collection of foldable, portable fabric-covered floats that now have three times faster inflation and deflation with no pump needed. Their exclusive, patent-pending Hyper-Flate Valve Technology is engineered to increase airflow in while preventing airflow out to take the stress and struggle out of setting up your float.
Summer meals:
- When cooking is accompanied by fresh air and the sounds of nature, it will feel less like a chore and more like leisure. So don’t wait for holidays and special occasions to enjoy your backyard grill. You don’t even need to wait until the weekend. Select one day a week to do all your indoor meal prep. Then make the most of summer evenings by grilling and dining outdoors all week long.
From road trips to pool excursions, summer fun awaits, and with the right mindset and the best tools and gear, you can save time and energy on plans and prep.