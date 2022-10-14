101422_rmt_disasterprep

A ‘go bag’ is a disaster kit that ensures that you and your family have everything you may need in an emergency. The American Red Cross recommends packing an emergency radio, water container, food supply for three days, a personal hygiene kit, a first aid kit and any medications your family needs.

 Gulcin Ragiboglu/iStock via Getty Images Plus

There’s no better time than right now to prep yourself and your family for the unexpected. Don’t wait until torrential rain and high winds beat on your windows or wildfire flames glow on the horizon. In those moments, your only thought will be getting your family to safety.

According to the Association of International Certified Public Accountants, nearly 30% of people have not taken any steps to prepare their family for a natural disaster, yet more than 60% of Americans believe they will likely be affected by one in the next three to five years.