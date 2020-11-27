“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it is the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” Charles Dickens.
“History doesn’t repeat itself,” wrote Mark Twain, “but it often rhymes.” And our nation’s current condition “rhymes” resolutely with the conditions expressed by Dickens: The “U” in the “USA” is clearly questionable as our politics divides us largely into warring tribes, each of which claims for itself the positives of Dickens’ quote while forcing the negatives upon our “enemy.”
We, the people, participated vigorously and peacefully in the recent elections — a significant achievement given the prevailing threats of disruption and sickness. The voting process was declared “the most secure in American history” by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency headed by Christopher Krebs (a Trump Administration appointee), concluding that “no evidence that any voting system … was compromised.” Incidentally, Krebs was fired shortly after issuing his statement that contradicted statements made earlier by Trump.
Judging from his actions, Trump’s defeat vexes him greatly, moving him to attempt to alter reality by organizing a coup: Using the courts, he sought to have votes expunged that were cast in certain districts unfavorable to him, focusing on Wayne County, Michigan, Detroit’s location. Turns out that multitudes of Detroit people of color voted for Biden, and their votes are Trump’s target — another blatant Jim Crow maneuver. Alternatively, Trump wanted a “delay in certification” of Michigan’s vote, hoping that Michigan’s Republican-controlled legislature will ultimately influence Michigan’s electoral votes.
As was asked of Joseph McCarthy, “Have you no shame?”
Robert Hursey
Greenville