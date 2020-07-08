LITTLEFIELD – After five decades in coaching – many of them at Ayden-Grifton High School – the man affectionately known as “Chief” has decided to call it a career.
Johnny Davis retired earlier this year after 50 years on the sidelines.
“You always hear ‘if you find something you love, you’ll never work a day in your life,’” said Davis, 72. “That’s what I did, and I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Davis, a Kinston native, attended Adkin High School, and later Frink High School in LaGrange in the mid 1960s. He played basketball, as there was no football team then.
After graduating high school, Davis attended Fayetteville State University where ran track, was a manager for the football and basketball teams, and graduated in 1968 with a degree in Health and Physical Education.
Davis had a long and varied coaching career in eastern North Carolina. But originally, he thought he would only be a coach for a short time.
“To tell you the truth, I was originally going to do it until my teaching certificate expired after five years,” he said. “But then something clicked. I loved it and stayed with it.”
Davis always knew he wanted to be a coach because he “grew up playing sports and had a good experience playing for my coaches in high school,” he said.
Davis spent two years at South Ayden High School (1968-70) and a year at Ayden High School (1970-71) before moving on to Ayden-Grifton High School in 1971.
“Back then, if you got a teaching job and were a male, they kind of wanted you to coach,” Davis said.
Davis coached basketball and football and then coached basketball and assisted with football at Ayden High.
Mergers followed – South Ayden with Ayden, and then Ayden with Grifton High School.
Though the schools shared intense rivalries before integration, Davis said he had no issue with any children, particularly after they merged.
“I couldn’t really see a difference because I grew up with blacks and whites who played together in Kinston,” he said. “When I came here, I never saw color.
“Even in the early years if there were things going on outside of school, the kids weren’t the problem,” he continued. “The hard part was selling the adults in these communities that we were one school with one athletic program. But truthfully sports helped us because once folks saw we were having success, everyone came together as a school and as a community. Basically everybody got along.”
After being the head track coach, junior varsity boys basketball coach and assistant football coach from 1971-74, Davis moved to Farifax County, Va. (Falls Church) for one year, where he taught but didn’t coach.
That began a 13-year period where Davis was away from Pitt County.
He went to Jones County from 1975-82 (Jones Middle School) and then Woodington Middle School in Lenoir County from 1982-88).
Davis returned to Pitt County with stints at Ayden Middle (1988-93) and E.B. Aycock (1993-96) before going back to Ayden-Grifton High School in 1996.
During the stint at Ayden Middle, Davis directed the football team to a 37-0 record.
In 2004, Davis retired from teaching but kept on coaching.
He has won more than 500 games across the numerous sports he’s coached. He has been a head coach in football, boys and girls basketball at both the middle and high school level in addition to numerous tenures as an assistant coach in football and basketball.
Davis got his nickname “Chief” while at Ayden Middle School.
“The team’s mascot was the Warriors, and I was the head coach, so they called me ‘Chief,” he said, laughing.
Davis served as an assistant basketball coach at A-G from 2000-07 under head coach Bob Murphrey, for whom the school’s gymnasium is named, and was an assistant under coacvh John-Kyle Moye since 2010.
Davis was honored in February 2018 when the school recognized him by christening the floor “Johnny Davis Court” in a ceremony before the Chargers took on North Lenoir.
Murphrey and Davis have known each other for more than 50 years, since they both came to Ayden in the late 1960s.
“He’s been one of my closest friends and colleagues,” Murphrey (an North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Famer) told The Daily Reflector at the time. “He’s been an unsung hero for this school for many years. People don’t realize all the things he’s done and what an influence he’s had. The guy has integrity and I have such trust in him and respect for him. He’s worked closely with me all these years, and he’s been a tremendous force for the school and the community.”
Davis also developed a longtime friendship with Kinston coaching legend Paul Jones, who coached at Greene Central for a year and was Murphrey’s assistant (along with Davis) at Ayden-Grifton after leaving Kinston.
“Several years ago, we were talking and he’d always say he wanted to make it to 50 years and he made it to 48 (Jones passed away in April 2009 at the age of 76),” Davis said. “I said when I got to 40 years I decided I would try and make it to 50 because that is what Coach Jones would want.”
Having spent five decades in coaching, Davis has noticed some things have changed.
“The biggest thing is, when I started coaching in the 60s, when practice was over you carried most of them home,” he said. “Sometimes you had to go pick them up because the kids didn’t have cars then.”
He continued, “Back then, kids would listen to you a bit more because you were the only coach they were exposed to. Now you have AAU, travel teams and all that, and more people are in their ear now – and that’s not even counting parents. But student-athletes are student-athletes. They will do what you ask them to do; they want to be coached.”
Davis concluded, “Up until the early 2000s, there was no year-round stuff. You played your basketball in season, and when that was over, the ones who played baseball or softball or ran track did that. If your football season ended in early November, you didn’t play until next August. And there were no weightlifting programs back then. Nowadays, if kids want to be good, they can be good – if they put the work in.”
The best advice Davis ever received from anyone?
“Coach Murphrey would always say, ‘I’m going to do the very best job I can possibly do, and if that isn’t good enough, they can get somebody else,’” David said. “That stuck with me.”
Davis said he is thankful for all of the opportunities he was given to teach and coach over the past five decades and lauded the administrations and communities for their support.
Davis’ impact in the community has been felt in recent years. He was a 2010 recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and was named Ayden’s Citizen of the Year in 2013. He has also served as a commissioner in Ward 4 for the town of Ayden since 2017.
Davis said he doesn’t plan on sitting still in retirement. He still teaches driver’s education (it started July 1), and he and his wife of 50 years, Doris, plan on visiting their children and grandchildren often and traveling to places they’ve wanted to see.
Looking back on his career, Davis said “the best thing about my job was all I had to do was come to practice and coach. If a parent asked me something, I would point to (the head coach) and say they needed to talk to him.
“I couldn’t have stayed as a head coach for this long because I am stubborn and tell it like it is,” he added. “Kids know I am not going to lie – I won’t tell them what they need to hear, but what they need to know.”