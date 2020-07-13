There were thirteen families. All were shocked and dismayed that the Pitt County Board of Commissioners was considering allowing a landfill company to come into southern Pitt County to build a mega landfill.
The families were neighbors. Some of us knew one another. Some had never spoken a word to the other. We found ourselves meeting at the home of Cecil and Mary Gaskins. Cecil is deceased.
We organized ourselves at the first meeting. We agreed to put up cash to fight the landfill and — within our power — to oppose what we were convinced would be a nuisance, not only to our community, but to nearby towns Ayden and Grifton.
We needed a spokesman and leader, a person who could stand in front of a camera and tell our story — a story the group would determine. The spokesman had to be a person who could tell the story in a coherent and simple way, while being nimble enough to answer the media’s questions.
Rob Lassiter, who owned and operated Sand Flowers Nursery at Hanrahan, became that person. I had passed by his place a million times on my way to work and back home daily, but had never met him. My wife had shopped there. I had not.
Rob was the perfect spokesperson. Our group met frequently and talked about how to handle all the issues thrown at us. Each of us had our own opinions about how to handle various situations that would prevail themselves upon us.
The group developed strategies. It was Rob’s job as spokesman to articulate the group’s position. Sometimes he had to articulate a position he might not necessarily agree with. He handled his role adroitly. Rob became the perfect person to deal with the rigors of fighting a local government and a huge national corporation.
Rob and I became friends. We were the antithesis of one another. Rob leaned left of center and me, well, most of you know, I lean right of center. Rob was gregarious while I am a bit more reserved. As a newspaperman, I had to take a backseat to public activities with the group. Instead, I became the researcher, always researching facts and knowledge about landfills and how to fight them.
Rob was great at breaking that information down and using it for the good of the group. At times we talked politics, where we seldom agreed, but walked away laughing about the conversation. Rob had a congenial and jovial personality, sprinkled with both intellect, wit and dogged determination.
With every speech before the county commission and with every television interview I would cringe wondering what Rob would actually say. And time and time again, he came across perfectly as the calm down-to-earth concerned citizen fighting to save his neighborhood from the negatives that a mega landfill would bring.
CFISS — Citizens for Informed Site Selection — was the name of the group. The group led the way in getting the community involved with raising money to fight the cause.
People from the area donated items that were sold in a huge yard sale at the stockyard one Saturday. The money enabled CFISS to keep environmental attorney Jim Hohf on retainer.
Rob was involved in every aspect of the group and often took time away from his business to work on the group’s behalf. On the day of the yard sale, Rob was up in the wee hours of the morning with many of us, loading the sale items for delivery to the stockyard. Our children demonstrated recycling, something that the late County Engineer Phil Dickerson would later say taught the county how to recycle. In fact, Pitt County became a leader in recycling efforts in North Carolina.
It would be presumptuous of me to give all the credit to defeating a landfill to Rob. In fact, he would set me straight in a minute if I did. It took many people doing many things to rise above a government that did everything in its power to dump the landfill on our community, including rigging the rules. But, it was Rob that brought us all together.
It was Rob’s diligence, his strong personality, his affable manner, and his ability to articulate the group’s mission that eventually paid off for the neighborhood. One of the last tasks came when Rob had the group’s attorney present to the County Commission a “Bad Boy” ordinance.
The proposed ordinance, if approved, would prevent the county from doing business with any entity that had violated local, state or federal laws. I recall that Rob got the biggest laugh out of the proposal because of the reaction of the county commissioners, and one member of the board in particular. The proposed ordinance was never discussed again in public.
The county contracted an independent group do a study to find the best environmentally sound site for a landfill. The firm’s investigation listed a site northwest of the Tar River, and the report was quickly buried. The landfill company lost the earnest money it had deposited for the property and left town. Our community was spared a landfill.
Rob Lassiter, a friend of all of us in southern Pitt County, passed away last week at his home. Over the years since, I have never lost the love that is in my heart for him. He was one of a kind. He was the type of man that you wanted in your corner if you had to fight for your life in a dark alley. I will always remember what seemed to be his favorite expression during the landfill fight, “If you ain’t fer me, you’re a’gin me.”
Rest in peace my friend. I’ll see you again one day!