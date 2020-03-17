Dividend-paying stocks are more appealing to investors these days because they offer regular income at a time when bond yields have substantially declined and global equity markets have exhibited greater volatility.
With interest rates now below two percent, it comes as no surprise that the search for higher yields with less uncertainty has led many investors to cleave to high-dividend-yielding stocks.
For example, retirees are perhaps drawn to firms offering higher dividends for the income potential, while non-retirees view a steady dividend as a key indicator of firm quality.
However, the findings of a recently co-authored study in the Journal of Financial Research should give these investors pause and encourage them to perform enhanced due diligence, as some companies offer an unsustainable dividend with significant negative economic consequences for unacquainted shareholders.
Empirical evidence indicates that corporate executives are reluctant to cut dividends, except in extraordinary circumstances. Managers are willing to take costly actions to avoid a dividend cut even when their firms’ level of earnings is insufficient to support the payout.
Using a broad cross‐section of companies, our academic study provides new evidence showing that about one in every five quarterly dividend payments is greater than the reporting firm’s stated earnings. This estimate excludes firms with negative earnings.
Hence, the practice among firms of paying out a high-risk dividend is more widespread than previously realized. As you might have guessed, the stock price reaction to these types of dividend payments is negative and the long‐horizon wealth effects are also unfavorable.
In economic terms, the market value of the average unsustainable payer immediately decreases by about $289 million. Over a 12‐month holding period, these dividend payers also earn risk‐adjusted returns that are roughly 6 percent to 9 percent lower than the typical dividend‐paying firm.
These adverse wealth gains suggest that the decision to continue with cash dividends despite poor earnings exposes investors to larger losses compared to the loss associated with a dividend cut.
Furthermore, unsustainable dividend payers subsequently cut their dividends within a year; the dividend–earnings differential increases not only the probability of a dividend cut but also increases the likelihood that the cut will be greater than five percent.
As a result, the size of a firm’s dividend relative to its stated earnings conveys valuable information about its future stock price performance as well as the sustainability of its current dividend level.
For these reasons, it is critical for investors seeking high yields to pay even more attention than they already do to the magnitude of the dividend relative to the firm’s earnings.
The high yields on many dividend-paying stocks are untenable.
The study examines the economic forces that explain why firms make unsustainable dividend payments. It reports that younger executives and those earlier in their tenure continue with dividends despite having cash-flow problems so that they can claim credit for courageous decision-making, with the hopes of bolstering their reputations.
These executives are prone to speculate that events will turn in their favor by offering this kind of high-risk dividend; they inevitably cut dividends within a year when things do not turn around.
Therefore, given the emergent appetite for dividend-paying stocks caused by the current economic environment, investors need to apply more scrutiny when picking stocks.
Strictly speaking, dividend-oriented investing may not seem so appealing when viewed from the perspective of an investor’s total return.
Reference source: Harris, O., Ngo, T., Susnjara, J., 2020. Implications of Unsustainable Dividends. Journal of Financial Research, Vol. XLIII, No. 1, Pages 185–225.
Oneil M. Harris us an associate professor in the Finance Department at East Carolina University.