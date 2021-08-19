East Duplin, James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill are previewed as high school football season kicks off on Friday night
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- 'Heroes' can cheer Pirates thanks to donation: Home builder buys nearly 6,000 tickets for Sept. 11 game
- COVID claims local grandfather, aviation enthusiast
- Speller has had people smiling for four decades
- Letter: Truth about COVID, vaccine withheld
- Greenville makes great first impression amid softball series
- Wendell Murphy receives inaugural Don Fish North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Legacy Award
- Local parents question Little League motives
- Ayden celebrates community resource center groundbreaking
- Vidant canceling elective surgeries because of COVID increase
- COVID-19 death toll climbs to 104 in Pitt County