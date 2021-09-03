With all that’s bad going on in the world right now, I thought it might be uplifting to watch a movie musical.
Wrong.
“Annette” — the new sing-along starring Adam Driver (“Star Wars”) and Marion Cotillard (“La Vie en Rose”) — was a far cry from those MGM feel-good masterpieces like “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944), “Easter Parade” (1948), “On the Town” (1949), “An American in Paris” (1951) or “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952).
This film directed by France’s Leos Carax is described as a romantic drama, but the romance is short lived.
In it, a not-so-funny stand-up comic (Driver) falls in love with an opera singer (Cotillard). They marry, have a baby, but don’t live happily ever after. Henry McHenry’s career is going south as his wife Ann’s begins to soar. So he kills her. But she haunts him through their daughter Annette (Devyn McDowell) who can suddenly sing with her mother’s soprano voice. With the reluctant help of his wife’s former accompanist (Simon Helberg), McHenry decides to exploit his daughter’s newfound talent … until she finds her own voice.
Known for such weirdly surrealistic films as “Boy Meets girl” (1984), “Bad Blood” (1986), and “Holy Motors” (2012), this is the English language debut for Leos Carax.
“Annette” seems to be a vanity project for Adam Driver. In addition to starring in the film, he is also one of its producers.
Driver and Cotillard do their own singing, although her voice is supplemented by Catherine Trottmann for some of the opera arias.
The repetitive music by the Sparks Brothers introduces the film with a breaking-the-fourth-wall number, “So May We Start.” The theme song seems to be “We Love Each Other So Much,” which is used later in the film as a plot point. And after the end credits, the entire cast and crew march through the darkness singing that they hope you’ll tell a friend about this film … and if you don’t have a friend, tell a stranger.
I’d recommend a stranger, for a friend might feel misled.
Leos Carax’s films tend to explore the complexities of love in the modern world. To tell this story he uses some odd affectations. The titular child Annette — little Ann, I suppose you could say — is played by a puppet until Devyn McDowell appears toward the end of the movie (almost like Pinocchio becoming real).
Yes, you read that right, Annette is played by a series of prosthetic dolls that would make American Girl proud. But this mixture of live actors and non-live actors doesn’t work as well as, say, the blending of live actors and cartoons in “Roger Rabbit” or CGI dinosaurs and people in “Jurassic Park.” You come away with an unsettling feeling similar to those stirred up by the reborn doll in M. Night Shyamalan’s TV series “Servant.”
The New York Times called Leos Carax’s musical “a highly cerebral, formally complex film about unbridled emotion.” RogerEbert.com says the film is “filled with dark and sometimes self-destructive energy, where emotions are barely manageable and can only be expressed through song ...” Rotten Tomatoes gives it an audience score of 76%, which is pretty good. Even the critics ranked it at 71%.
I watched it because I had admired Leos Carax’s weird and wonderful “Holy Motors.” As it turned out, I found “Annette” to be somewhat pretentious … yet mesmerizing. Like the director himself.
Born as Alex Christophe Dupont, Leos Carax’s nom-de-cinéma is an anagram of his real name “Alex,” and “Oscar” (as in the Academy Awards). Leos Carax did win Best Director at Cannes Film Festival for “Annette.”
You can find the musical in select theaters and on Amazon Prime.