GREENVILLE – Emma Adams fired a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and only one walk, while the Conley offense was opportunistic as the Vikings handed J.H. Rose a 10-0 loss in six innings in an Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference game Tuesday night.
Conley improved to 2-0 overall and in the ECC, while the Rampants fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
Adams gave up just two hits in her complete-game effort – a single to Shea Jenkins in the top of the fifth inning and a bloop single by Alexis Moore in the top of the sixth.
“Emma did a really good job,” Conley head coach Wayne Deans said. “She moved the ball around well. Rose put the ball in play a few times and put us in situations we were able to get out of.”
Adams retired the first nine batters she faced, seven by strikeout. Three of the strikeouts were Rose batters caught looking.
The Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Riley Trueblood walked and went to third on a single from Anna Sawyer, who then stole second base. Trueblood scored on a wild pitch when Adams walked and took second unabated. Carson Fleming lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to bring in Adams’ courtesy runner, Emma Kaye Reynolds. Olivia Knight walked, and Reynolds scored on a wild pitch.
Conley added a run in the bottom of the second frame when Mia Trueblood walked, stole second, advanced to third on a single by Nichols and scored on a sacrifice fly from Riley Trueblood, making it 4-0.
Adams struck out the side in the Rose half of the third inning.
In the bottom half of the frame, Sawyer led off with a hit and stole second. Adams walked, and a wild pitch moved Sawyer and Reynolds (Adams’ courtesy runner) up a base. One out later, Knight’s sacrifice fly plated Sawyer, and Reynolds – who had moved to third on the fly ball – scored on a wild pitch. Bri Bowers and Olivia Hadnott added singles with two outs but Rampants pitcher Mikiyah Corey struck out the next batter to end the inning.
Rose threatened in the top of the fourth inning when Saniah Rankins walked and Zayn Sneed’s bunt was erred, putting runners on first and second with no outs.
Adams worked out of the jam with a fielder’s choice (shortstop Nichols to third baseman Bowers), a foul pop-up to catcher Knight and a groundout to short.
Conley added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth frame. Riley Trueblood tripled to centerfield with one out, Sawyer walked and Trueblood scored on a wild pitch. Adams walked, and with two outs, Knight ripped a double to left field to bring in Sawyer and Reynolds, extending the lead to 9-0.
Rose finally produced its first hit with one out in the top of the fifth (Shea Jenkins), but Adams struck out the next batter and Knight threw to Lauren Wiles at first base to double up Jenkins on the pickoff play.
The Rampants threatened in the top of the sixth on Moore’s bloop single and an error off the bat of pinch-hitter Kaylan Brandenburg. Adams coaxed a pop-out to third and struck out the next two batters to end the frame.
Conley then ended the contest in the bottom of the sixth (10-run mercy rule) when Adams doubled to center, and her courtesy runner Reynolds took third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.
As for the Conley offense, Deans said there is still work to be done.
“The thing is, we’ve only played two games,” Deans said. “We’re going to see a variety of pitchers throughout the season and we’ve just got to be a little more patient, and attacking our zone instead of what the opposing pitcher wants to do.”
It is not lost on Deans nor his players that a year ago at this time, COVID shut down the season.
“I have to keep reminding the girls, and certainly myself, that we’re very fortunate to be out here and playing,” he said. “Everybody lost something last year – not just us, so we are very happy to be back out here and playing again.”