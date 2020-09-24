SNOW HILL — After discussions with the district’s teachers, the Greene County School Board has added additional remote learning days to the 2020-21 school year calendar.
“Our teachers are overwhelmed,” said Patrick Miller, superintendent of Greene County Schools. “We asked the principals to pull teachers together and ask them what would make the most difference.”
Teachers requested additional remote learning days so that they could catch up on their work, grade assignments, provide feedback to students and prepare lessons for the upcoming weeks.
“I know it’s disruptive when we change in the middle of the year, but as much time and effort teachers have put in trying to accomplish this task, the board felt it was appropriate,” Miller said.
The Board of Education allotted an additional 14 days of remote learning for all students regardless of their track week.
Remote-learning days will occur on Wednesdays, and most months will have two such days. They will run until the end of the school year unless the district returns to 100 percent face-to-face instruction, Miller said.
“Our teachers didn’t think they needed one a week,” he said. “We tried to alternate them throughout the month on Wednesdays so that track one would have one and track two would have one. This way it wouldn’t adversely affect a track.”
The decision was unanimously approved by the Board of Education.
The first remote learning day was on Wednesday. Other remote learning days will take place on Oct. 7, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 24, Dec. 9, Jan. 13, Feb. 3, Feb. 24, March 3, March 24, April 21, May 5 and May 19.
Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced his decision to allow districts to offer more face-to-face instruction for elementary students, effective Oct. 5.
Under Plan A, schools now have the option to resume 100 percent face-to-face instruction for those in pre-K through grade five with social distancing recommended in classrooms and on buses.
Social distancing in the hallways, wearing masks, frequent hand-washing and temperature checks will still be required.
“The administration and staff of Greene County Schools will work with the Board of Education and the Greene County Department of Public Health over the next few weeks to determine if or when the transition to Plan A can be safely made for students in Pre-K through fifth grade,” Miller said.
“I don’t see us transitioning by Oct. 5,” he said. “It is going to take us some time because there are so many logistical issues to consider.”