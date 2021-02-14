A college degree offers a significant advantage in finding a job in the best of times, but higher education is more important than ever for job security during the economic upheaval resulting from the pandemic.
Affording college tuition and fees presents a major challenge for students and their parents in the current situation. Below are a few tips for easing the financial burden, whether you are the parent of a high school senior, a current college student, or an adult considering going back to school to complete your college degree.
The first step in budgeting for your college education is to complete your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. Based on your family’s financial situation as reflected on your federal tax return, you may qualify for grants (financial aid that’s based on need and does not typically have to be repaid), scholarships (free money that is based on academic or other achievements, or on financial need, to help pay for school), work-study jobs (a way to earn money to help you pay for school) or loans (money you borrow to pay for college or career school that must be repaid, including interest).
For students whose family income has changed significantly over the last year from what is reflected on the federal income tax return (for example, a parent has lost a job), you may be eligible to have your financial aid adjusted.
Julie Poorman, director of financial aid at East Carolina University, encourages students in these situations to contact her office.
“Students whose family income has changed significantly over the last year are welcome to contact us to see if there is any help we can provide.” Poorman said. “It won’t always be possible, especially for students who are already receiving the maximum of each aid program, but we are always ready to review the situation and listen to a family.”
Another way to reduce college tuition costs is to register for distance education classes instead of face-to-face classes. During the pandemic, that decision has not been the student’s choice in many situations since the majority of classes have only been offered online.
When there is an option, though, you can save quite a bit by opting to take online courses. For the 2020-21 academic year at ECU, a full-time undergraduate N.C. resident taking all face-to-face classes can expect to pay $3,576 per semester in tuition and fees. If the same student took all of his classes online he would pay tuition and fees of $2,496. Students who are living and eating meals at home instead of in a dorm or college apartment can save significantly more.
Another strategy to minimize your education costs is to attend a community college for the first two years while you earn your general education credits.
Full-time tuition for an N.C. resident is a maximum of $1,216 per semester at Pitt Community College. Pitt Community College and East Carolina University have a joint program called Pirate Promise in which students complete an ECU application at the same time they submit their PCC application. When students are admitted to the program, they are guaranteed acceptance into ECU at the completion of their associate’s degree as long as they fulfill the ECU admission requirements. The student also receives an ECU ID Card, access the ECU library and admission to events on ECU campus.
Students will have joint PCC and ECU academic advising and financial aid counseling. This option will save almost $10,000 over the first two years of your college career.
Finally, check out all scholarship opportunities. A wide array of scholarships are available for a wide variety of circumstances. Some or based on achievement and others are based on financial need or a specific demographic group.
At East Carolina University, all scholarships are listed and awarded through the ECUAWard scholarship portal. Once a student has been admitted to ECU, he or she can apply at https://ecu.academicworks.com/. If you are planning to attend another school, you can search for scholarships on the university’s website. Numerous scholarships for students who have been directly affected by COVID-19 are also available. A google search will lead you to many COVID-related scholarships.
Finally, check to see if your church offers scholarships and check the N.C. Community Foundation (https://www.nccommunityfoundation.org/) and other state or local foundation websites for scholarship opportunities.