AgCarolina Farm Credit is accepting grant applications through Friday for programs benefitting farmers and rural residents in its 34-county service area in eastern North Carolina.
Grants are available up to $5,000 per organization for programs in one of four focus areas: education, environment, technology, or the quality of rural life.
Grants are made available through AgCarolina’s corporate giving program. AgCarolina has given back more than $476,000 in grants through the corporate giving fund since 2005 as ir serves and supports the farms and communities of eastern North Carolina.
“Providing access to grant funds is a commitment from AgCarolina Farm Credit to invest in, and improve rural North Carolina,” said President and CEO Dave Corum. “The AgCarolina corporate giving fund illustrates our dedication to being active in the communities we serve.”
To learn more about AgCarolina’s corporate giving and to obtain guideline criteria, visit the AgCarolina website. Grant applications are available and will be accepted through Friday. Proposals will be reviewed and grants awarded, as early as possible, after the deadline.
AgCarolina Farm Credit is a farmer-owned financial cooperative with headquarters in Raleigh. It is the leading provider of credit to farmers in central and eastern North Carolina. AgCarolina Farm Credit has over $1.6 billion in loans and commitments outstanding to over 3,000 North Carolina farmers. Loans are made to finance land, homes, farm buildings, operating expenses, livestock and equipment, as well as other purposes. Credit life insurance, appraisal services, and leasing are also available through AgCarolina Farm Credit.