I will write about how two old men, over a period of days, attempted to breathe life back to an old boat and motor for my two grandsons. Can you visualize two old men in their plus-70s getting up and down — and in some cases crawling on the ground — to get things done?
Jay Holland, my brother-in-law, and I did just that. I gave the boat and motor, along with a trailer, to my daughter years ago. I had promised it to her. The outfit sat under my shelter and got little use other than from me on occasion and my son from time to time.
The decision was made to take the boat to my daughter since she has 16-year-old and 14-year-old sons. I volunteered to deliver the boat to her location about 250 miles away. I opted for new tires. It’s interesting how one thing leads to another, and with this project, one issue was chain-linked to another.
When the old wheels were removed I found a crack in one of the hubs. Jay suggested we replace it since the crack might have some effect on the bearing. Long story, short, I wanted to replace both hubs. Two hubs were purchased, only to learn when we got back to the shop that one of them had a missing bearing. The bearing with the other hub was too small so both hubs were returned. I went to another location and bought a single hub. I had purchased the correct bearings from a local parts store earlier so they were used to install both the new hub and overhaul the other used hub.
Jay and I had packed the bearings. We used buddy bearings to make greasing the axle and bearings easier. Interestingly, we spend an hour or more trying to get grease into one of the buddy bearings. I guess this was the time we started looking at one another, wondering what else could go wrong.
Jay and I installed a water pump in the 30 hp Evinrude a year ago and it worked great. We hoped to crank the engine and let it run, using a water hose to get water to keep the engine cool. The engine cranked on first pull, which was surprising to us both.
Let me digress. We spend an hour or so trying to get fuel from a full gas tank to the engine. After draining our tank and refilling it a second time, we finally got the gas primed and into the engine.
The engine purred like a kitten. Jay and I were smiling at one another. But, those smiles quickly dissipated when we observed that not a drop of water was coming from the ports of the engine where it was supposed to be flowing. We cut the engine to avoid heat damage.
A dirt dobber had gone way up in a water line that comes from the engine’s water jacket. We took the line off and cleaned it out. Several other ports were cleaned. We also decided to take a look at the water pump. We inspected lower unit. Jay observed that it was dry, despite the fact we had a water hose running. He cleaned up the area around the pump and used a small amount of Marvel Mystery oil around the impeller.
It seemingly took an act of Congress to get the lower unit back into place and all parts connected. Both of us sweated, strained, groaned and breathed heavier than we needed to through it all. We even had to sit and rest some in between some of the disappointments.
We put the engine in a large trash can full of water this time. It cranked on third pull. In seconds it seemed, the water squirted out of all its ports. Jay and I were finally smiling at one another. It was fun to see and hear the engine run, especially since the boat and motor is more than 30 years old.
We decided to check the running lights and wound up rewiring the trailer. That entailed me rolling around on the ground getting the old wires pulled out and some new ones installed. We learned that, what Jay and I would term the left side of the boat trailer, was the right side to those who wrote the directions for the wiring kit. Yes, we had the wires switched and we had to pull them out and do it over. That was par for this project.
Can you imagine us ageless old men trying to breathe life back into an old boat and motor? In reality, I think Jay and I wondered at times who was going to breathe life into us!