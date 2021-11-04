Thjere are seveal pictures here ....
Crystal Strickland and her daughter, Maddy, pet Dynamo Dogs' Mia and Tripper at the Agribusiness Fair, Oct. 23 at the Duplin Events Center.
Mia, a rescue dog with Dynamo Dogs, jumps through the obstacle course at a show during the Agribusiness Fair, Oct. 23 at the Duplin Events Center.
John David Jackson and his wife Gertie enjoy watching and photographing their grandchildren, John and Luke Jackson, at the fair on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Duplin Events Center.
Gail Mirabella of Dynamo Dogs gives commands to her dog Mia, as she jumps through the obstacle course at the Agribusiness Fair, Oct. 23 at the Duplin Events Center.
Children and adults alike enjoy a fun day at the fair on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Duplin Events Center.
Kids enjoy the dinosaur rides at Agribusiness Fair on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Duplin Events Center.
Clowns at the fair make balloon shapes for the kids at Agribusiness Fair on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Duplin Events Center.