LITTLEFIELD – Brandon Benfield will get to play baseball in college.
Benfield, a graduating senior at Ayden-Grifton High School, signed a national letter of intent recently to play at Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh.
“I really had a good feel about baseball, the location and the school,” said Benfield, who plans on majoring in business and then transferring to a four-year school.
Benfield started playing baseball at a young age through Ayden Recreation and with travel ball teams, including one coached by his father Chad (Bulldogs). He then progressed through middle school and later, high school.
He also honed his skills playing for the U.S. Elite, which he described as “tough competition.”
Benfield enjoyed a solid career for the Chargers.
He played sparingly as a freshman and hit .333 in five games (2-for-6) with two runs scored and a triple. He made just one error in 17 chances defensively.
As a sophomore, Benfield batted .385 (20-for-52) with 19 runs scored, 10 runs batted in and three doubles. He was perfect in baserunning (23-for-23 stolen bases) and on defense, he had a .987 fielding percentage (159 chances, 143 putouts, 14 assists and just two errors) on his way to being named as an all-conference selection.
As a junior, Benfield compiled a .400 batting average (34-for-85) with 22 runs scored, a team-leading 28 RBIs, six doubles and three home runs. In the field, he possessed a .973 percentage (219 chances, 208 putouts, five assists and six errors) and earned another all-conference nod.
Benfield’s senior season started with two hits in eight at-bats (.250 batting average) with three RBIs and a double, as well as a perfect 5-for-5 defensively (1.000 fielding percentage) before COVID-19 put an end to spring sports across the state.
“It really sucks that I didn’t get to have my ideal senior season and grind that out, but the (college) offer came during the summer season before my senior year,” Benfield said. “The last couple of months have been hard because there’s no more baseball and gyms are closed.”
Benfield said he learned much at Ayden-Grifton.
“I learned to really stay in my head and not overthink things,” he said. “I also learned that working hard all the time will get me where I want.”
Benfield, who is projected as an outfielder at Wake Tech, said among his favorite moments was a home run against Washington his junior season.
Benfield credited his father, his mother Tammy, hitting instructor Lance Martin (who helped him make adjustments at the plate and in the field), Jeff Stelly (outfield work) and head coach Corey Skinner for their advice and development in “making him the man and player he is today.”
Coach Skinner said of Benfield, “One thing people didn’t know about Brandon was how hard he worked off the field. He truly made himself into the best player he could be. At the next level that work ethic is going to be necessary for him to compete for playing time and it will only help him.”