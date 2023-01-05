WARSAW – Maken Augustin was the life-blood for the James Kenan soccer team the past two seasons.
The Tiger senior got a personal reward two weeks ago when the he was named to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association all-state 2A list.
Augustine, who was one of 25 players to be named in the 2A classification, guided James Kenan to a 41-6-2 mark the last two seasons.
A four-year starter, Augustin became the top Tiger striker after the untimely death of Jair Benegas in the spring of 2021. Benegas, a junior, was Duplin’s Elite Mr. Soccer in 2020, which was played in the late-winter/early spring of 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Augustin picked up the gauntlet and ran with it, scoring at team-high 34 goals as JK won its third straight ECC title and finished 19-4-1.
He punched home 33 goals this fall on a high-scoring Tiger team that went unbeaten before falling 5-4 in an overtime shootout with Manteo in the fourth round of the state playoffs.
And he was crowned Mr. Soccer in Duplin shortly thereafter.
James Kenan finished with a school-best 23-1-1 slate and Augustin appears to be in line to repeat his title as the county’s best player.
Duplin dominates
Region 4 squad
Duplin County dominated the North Carolina Coaches Region 4 all-stars, taking nine of the 11, spots, including a spot for Augustin’s twin brother Makenley and teammates Omar Covarrubias, and Mario Funes.
Makenley, a midfielder, scored seven goals, while Covarrubias, a striker/midfielder, had 18, including a score that lifted JK to a 3-2 overtime win over Greene Central in the third round.
Funes has been the Tigers’ goalie for the past three seasons and a star in his own right at the other end of the field.
Wallace-Rose Hill, which gave James Kenan its two toughest matches during the regular season (a pair of 3-2 encounters), had four players on the Region 4 squad.
Andy Arqueta, a four-year starter in goal, and often the defensive savior, was the most obvious choice.
Defender Kevin Diaz was likewise recognized as the Bulldogs defense was one of the best in 2A, leading WRH (14-7-2) to its first win in the 2A playoffs since bumping up from 1A in 2017.
Forward Nelson Romero’s play and 16 goals also got him an invite to the team.
Victor Campos represented East Duplin on the all-star squad.
Southwest Onslow’s Harrison Runyon and C.J. Teachey were the only two non-Duplin players on the list.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com
